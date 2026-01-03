Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Ahead 2027 Imo Guber:

Renowned Pharmacist Chief Tobechukwu Justice Ehirim Expresses Readiness To Join Imo Governorship Race

……As Isu Nation Concludes 2025 Christmas Conclave

By Amaechi Chidinma

Piqued by the need to enthrone good governance , equity and fairness , a renowned Pharmacist , and a Son of Isu Clan , Chief Dr. Tobechukwu Justice Ehirim (Ph.D) B.Pharm(Hons) Nig;MSc;MBA;Ph.D (WITS) , has expressed readiness to join the 2027 Imo State Gubernatorial race with a view to emerging the next Governor of the state after the expiration of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s government.

The vibrant son of Isu nation made this known during the 2025 Isu Nation Christmas Conclave, held on December 29, 2025, in Owerri.

The well attended event witnessed the presence of notable political Leaders, Professionals, Traditional Rulers , and Visionary Thinkers from Isu extraction who converged to brainstorm on issues concerning the Isu Nation with regard to the historical, political, and economic positioning of the Isu people within Imo State and the wider Igboland in order to chart a way forward that will be beneficial to their sons and daughters, amongst whom include ; the member representing Isu , Njaba , Nkwerre and Nwangele at the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Harrison Nwadike , Chief Dr. Tobechukwu Justice Ehirim, ” Nwanagamkpa n’ Amazano ; IGIRIGI n’ Amurie – Omanze; Ahaoma Ejiamatu Umuakah ;. Ezi Enyi na Nkwerre- Imenyi ” , President Isu Nation Convention Hon. Dr . Bathos Nwadike ” Oyi of Igboland ” and wife , Emeritus President Isu Common Wealth Assembly Chief Dr.Albert Okunwa “Ugo buzuo Ochake” and wife , Hon.Chidubem Ojukwu and other high profile personalities.

In his keynote address , titled ” The Isu Nation in lmo state ” An Auctochthonous People determined to Birth the next stage of life Politically , Economically and Culturally for the good of all ; the return of Ikenga!!! ” Chief Tobechukwu Ehirim revealed that the Isu people are autochthonous black African agrarian communities, found around and living mostly in the heart of Igboland , he maintained that the Isu Nation are known for agriculture, trade, energy , hard work and a choice specie during the Slave trade era.

Chief Ehirim emphasized that , Isu communities played a vital role in the pre-colonial economy of the Malabo–Congo Basin and were deeply involved in inter-regional trade prior to the trans-Atlantic slave era.

He noted that the strength, discipline, and productivity of the Isu people made them prime targets during the slave trade, a development that left enduring social and demographic consequences. He further observed that colonial and post-colonial administrative arrangements fragmented Isu lands and communities, weakening their collective political influence.

Chief Ehirim expressed dismay that despite being the largest single clan in Imo State after avoidable balkanization and excision of some parts of the autochthonous Isu Nation , Isu Nation remains politically under-represented. He explained that Isu communities are spread across Isu, Njaba, Nwangele, Nkwerre, and Orlu Local Government Areas, with additional populations in Onuimo, Mbano, and Owerri zones which he acknowledged can be traceable .

Chief Ehirim who hail from a humble background , stressed the need for more Federal constituencies , In his words ” Isu Nation still makes up the largest Federal Constituency in Nigeria, which is in itself is not a good thing, rather a short changing and a disadvantage , because considering our relative population , Land mass and spread we are supposed to have over 3 Federal constituencies in Imo state and over 6 in South Eastern Nigeria” Chief Ehirim concluded

He further lamented that no autochthonous Isu man or woman has ever held an Executive position in the Government, led Imo state ( both old and new) , served a region or served as Senator in the history of Humankind , he reiterated that the imposition of Colonial administration reduced the Isu man as mere labourers, hewers of water and wood and visited them with harsh consequences.

Chief Ehirim noted that the harsh repercussions from the Colonial administration was progressively inherited by subsequent administration in Nigeria, this he perceived is denying Isu Nation their rights and privileges till date. He charged the autonmous Isu citizens to demonstrate capacity to be elected and to lead for the benefit of all.

In furtherance , Chief . Ehirim reminded citizens of the Igbo phrase ” Obodo Nile emepechaana ya fo Ndi Okigwe n’ Orlu , which he described as a derogatory statement mocking the Isu man from Umuna Okigwe .

Chief Ehirim also reeled out the contributions of Isu sons and daughters to Nigeria’s economic sector viz ; education, commerce, sports, administration, and politics. He cited notable figures such as,inyanga Eziama, Chief Uju Nkwerre , King Jaja of Opobo( of Umudueuoha Amaigbo), international boxing legend Dick Tiger Ihetu, Prof. Walter Ofonagoro (former Minister of Information), Prof. Awuzie (first Isu Vice-Chancellor of Imo State University), and other nation builders.

Chief Ehirim who advocated for active political participation to achieve political strength , reaffirmed that Isu Nation has already produced contemporary political gladiators who has made theirselves available for positions in Government , including the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, commissioners, Traditional Rulers , party leaders, and other public offices .

He urged Isu communities to rally behind credible sons and daughters seeking elective and appointive positions, declaring that the clan is no longer contended with playing supporting roles in Imo politics.

Chief. Tobechukwu Justice Ehirim, a pharmacist, academic, administrator, and community leader seized the platform express his preparedness to serve Imo State as governor if given the mandate come 2027.

Chief Ehirim said his desire to join the 2027 Governor ship race was borne out of the zeal to reposition the Isu Nation as a central stakeholder in Imo politics, anchored on inclusive governance, infrastructural development, economic revitalisation, and cultural renaissance for the benefit of all Imo citizens.

Expressing his readiness , Chief Ehirim said” I am from Umuele Amazano , a son of Isu Clan , from Orlu a citizen of Imo state Nigeria , I want to assume leadership as a result of the will of Imo state people, I am a son of the soil a village groom, in the time past ,we have people who have connection ,I want to be a Governor made by Imo People , the Bible said ” when the righteous is on the throne the people rejoice” I am coming on the ticket of capacity , I have raised companies registered in Johannesburg , and brought stock exchange, I want to help my people, no Isu man has become a Chief Executive in Imo state ,” he said.

Speaking on quota system, Chief Ehirim said it is a system that breeds mediocracy

Chief Ehirim applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration for its infrastructural strides, particularly in road construction, he appealed for more equitable distribution of development projects, citing roads such as the Umuakah–Umundugba–Mgbabano axis and other link roads across Isu communities to ease movement.

Chief. Ehirim encouraged the Orlu Regional Assembly (USA) and the Isu Commonwealth in the United States, to intensify development interventions in Isu land, he also enjoined the Local Government Chairmen to do their best for a better Isu.

Diasporan Traditional Ruler , Engr. Bid Ehirim pointed out that there is need to sanitize the political system by making sure positions are given to those who merit it .

Chairman of the Occasion , who also doubles as the Emeritus President of Isu Common Wealth Assembly Houston Texas Chief Dr. Albert Okunwa was very delighted that Isu Nation can gather and speak on one voice , he said ” Isu Nation has not gotten a Governor , it is our turn ” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, the President-General of the Isu Nation Convention, Chief Batos Chigozie Nwadike, insisted that it is the turn of the Isu clan to produce the next Governor of Imo State in the 2027 governorship election.

Also speaking, the member representing Isu, Njaba, Nwangele, and Nkwerre Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Harrison Anozie Nwadike commended the 2025 Christmas Conclave , he said Isu Nation has produced prominent people that has played important part in Nigeria , he regretted that the mantle has not been taken to a higher level to an executive position.

In his remarks, Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, an APC chieftain, stated that it is no longer going to be business as usual , in his words ” Imo politics in 2027 will be on person and not party , God is going to be on the throne ,Isu has been sidelined , this election is not for zone , no zone will claim ownership for 2027 let the best candidate come out and join the race” he said

The Climax of the conclave was the unanimous adoption of a motion to designate December 29 of every year as the official date for the Isu Nation Christmas Conclave to chart a way forward for Isu has , as moved by the National Publicity Secretary of the sociopolitical group, Chief Emeka Uzowuihe. conclave ended with a clear message: the Isu Nation is ready to lead, having served Imo State in various capacities igniting signal that their son Chief Dr. Ehirim is prepared to Join the Governorship race and lead Imo State come 2027 .

