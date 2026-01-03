Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Padisco – Eke Agbobu Road Repairs in Arondizuogu-Okigiwe road

The Authentic Diamond Club of Arondizuogu have lived up to their promise by commissioning a Contractor for a remidial work on the failed portion of the above road.

The work commenced this morning and shall be completed on or before 10 working days. Once this is completed it will be easy for our people to use the road to access Okigwe and beyond.

JTF has assured us of their everly presence on that axis hence there will always be joint patrol between JTF Okigwe and Obinetiti base to ensure a maximum security in that axis. According to them, a successful repair of that road will beef up security in that axis to about 80%.

Our special thanks goes to Authentic Diamond Club of Arondizuogu for their bold and laudable move to take the bull by the horn.

Generally, Arondizuogu clubs are doing us proud especially in the issue of security and community develop. We appreciate them

Thank you so much as we will keep this forum updated as we progress.

Long live Arondizuogu!

About The Author