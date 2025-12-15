Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

OPIAH COMMENDS TINUBU ON APPROVAL OF NEW ARMY DEPOT IN SOUTHEAST

The Imo State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of a new Nigerian Army Training Depot in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, describing the decision as a strategic and historic step toward strengthening national security and deepening inclusive governance.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Owerri, Opiah noted that the Abakaliki facility brings the total number of Army Training Depots in the country to three, with the others located in Osogbo, Osun State, in the Southwest, and Zaria, Kaduna, in the Northern region. He said the spread of the depots across the country reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to fairness, balance, and national integration in critical security infrastructure.

According to Opiah, the siting of an Army Training Depot in the Southeast will significantly enhance the Nigerian Army’s operational capacity in the zone and improve rapid response to security challenges, not only in the region but across the country.

“This approval underscores Mr. President’s resolve to confront insecurity head-on while ensuring that no region of the country is left out in key national institutions,” Opiah said. “The Southeast, like every other part of Nigeria, deserves adequate security presence and investment, and this decision sends a strong message of inclusion and national unity.”

He stressed that the new depot would also have economic and social benefits for Ebonyi State and neighbouring states, including job creation, infrastructure development, and increased civil-military cooperation.

Opiah further expressed optimism that the ongoing security reforms under the Tinubu administration would soon be complemented by the establishment of state police, which he described as a critical component of modern and effective internal security architecture.

“While the strengthening of the Nigerian Army is vital, the introduction of state police will bring security closer to the people and enhance intelligence gathering at the grassroots,” he said. “We are hopeful that this important reform will soon come on board in the overall interest of the nation.”

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors coordinator emphasised that President Tinubu’s actions continue to reinforce the principle that Nigeria belongs to all its citizens, irrespective of ethnic, regional, or religious differences.

“Nigeria does not belong to any one person or any particular ethnic group,” Opiah stated. “Decisions such as this clearly demonstrate a commitment to building a united, secure, and inclusive nation where every section has a sense of belonging.”

He urged Nigerians, particularly in the Southeast, to support the Federal Government’s security initiatives and cooperate with security agencies to ensure lasting peace and stability across the country.

