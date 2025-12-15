Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

CHIEF SAMUEL CHIBUEZE OKPARA PASSES ON AT 86

The Okpara family of Umuikpa Ozu, Uruala in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State has formally announced the passing of their patriarch, Late Chief Samuel Chibueze Okpara, who died peacefully on 28th September 2025, at the age of 86.

Chief Okpara samuel Chibueze, a revered son of the soil, was known for his unwavering commitment to family, community development, and traditional values. His life, spanning from 1938 to 2025, was marked by humility, wisdom, and a deep sense of service to his people.

According to the obsequies from the family, the Christian Wake Keep for Late Chief Samuel Chibueze Okpara will be held on Monday, 22nd December 2025 at 6:00 PM at his compound in Umuikpa Ozu, Uruala.

The Funeral and Interment will take place on Tuesday, 23rd December 2025 at 10:00 AM at the same venue and a Thanksgiving Service will follow on Sunday, 28th December 2025 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Church, Uruala.Chief Okpara samuel Chibueze survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family members. His legacy of peace, unity, and integrity continues to inspire generations.

The family, led by Okpara Chukwuemeka nkemakolam, has expressed profound gratitude to all who have reached out in solidarity and prayer, friends, well-wishers, and the wider community join in celebrating the life of a man who lived with purpose and departed with grace.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

