Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

BLEAK CHRISTMAS FOR IMO STATE PENSIONERS.

–Another verification in the offing.

By Peter Uzoma

Unless there is a manna from heaven or a miracle, Imo State Pensioners may have a bleak Christmas as for decades now, Imo State Pensioners have never enjoyed any Christmas with their December stipend. This is because whatever they receive as stipend gets to them earliest first week of every month.

The implication is, since the Pensioners are presently receiving their November stipend, the December one will come early January 2026.

The above scenerio is the reason majority of them are receiving the stipend with mixed feelings as some had already spent theirs in advance majorly on drugs which they had already brought on credit.

For some Pensioners, having used the November stipend in the first two weeks in December, what happens during the actual Christmas festivities period proper? This is the question most Pensioners cannot phantom.

Some Pensioners who spoke to Trumpeta, on condition of anonymity, said they have no hope of getting “anything” for Christmas purchases talk less of the celebration.

On payment of gratuity, Trumpeta investigation revealed that batches one, two and three have been settled while other batches, possibly the fourth batch, are still being awaited even as many Pensioners have died without receiving their pension and gratuity. Those on sick bed can’t purchase their daily routine drugs.

Trumpeta also learnt that another verification exercise is in the offing to which some Pensioners have tagged “am alive verification”.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt that a select delegation of Pensioners have paid a courtesy call on the Comrade Ugochukwu-led NUP State Executive.

In a document captioned “REMINDER ON THE NON PAYMENT OF GRATUITY TO IMO STATE PENSIONERS”, dated 25th November, 2025 and made available to Trumpeta concerning the visit, the Pensioners recalled a pronouncement by Governor Hope Uzodinma on 28th August, 2025, during which the Governor publicly declared his desire to pay the last batch of gratuities.

The Pensioners paid glowing tributes to Governor Uzodinma for being consistent in the payment of pensions while expecting another batch of gratuity payment.

A member of the delegation, on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the State Exco told Imo Pensioners to trust the Governor whom he described as a man of his words.

The delegation was also told to expect another verification soon just as the issue of harmonization would be looked into.

During the visit, Pensioners were informed that LGA chapters are issued check off dues cheques based on their membership strength and asked Pensioners to get close to their chapter Chairmen so as to know what they have been doing with their deducted money.

About The Author