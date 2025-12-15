Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Obasanjo endorses ‘Omimi Wonder Garri’ and Fish Powder to Boost Food Security

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has endorsed ‘Omimi Wonder Garri’ and Fish Powder, two fortified food products developed by Nigerian Monarch and Food-preneur, HRH Eze (Dr.) Emma Saint George Ekeh.

The timely endorsement comes amid growing reports of widespread hunger, poor nutrition, and food insecurity worsened by conflicts and displacement in several parts of the continent.

Chief Obasanjo described the products as “life-saving innovations that can nourish the nation, strengthen our people, and support our fight against hunger and insecurity”, adding that the fortified, homegrown food innovations are strategic tools to combat malnutrition and related ailments across Nigeria and Africa.

The former President, while speaking during the presentation of the products at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, commended the initiative by Omimi4U Farms Ltd, noting that it demonstrates the power of indigenous innovation to address Africa’s most pressing health and food challenges.

“This is what Nigeria needs now, a locally developed food that addresses hunger, health, and national strength at the same time,” Obasanjo said, adding that, “With Omimi Wonder Garri, we have a tool to fight malnutrition, build resilience, and support our troops and vulnerable citizens.”

Nigeria faces one of the highest burdens of malnutrition in Africa, with millions of children under five suffering from stunted growth and micronutrient deficiencies. The situation has been worsened by insecurity, including terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts, which continue to disrupt farming activities, food supply chains, and livelihoods — especially in northern Nigeria.

Experts warn that food insecurity not only undermines public health but also contributes to social instability, as poor nutrition reduces physical strength, weakens mental alertness, and limits national productivity. The crisis underscores the urgent need for nutrient-dense, affordable, and portable foods that can sustain troops, displaced families, and school feeding programmes.

Developed by HRH Eze Emma Saint George Ekeh, Omimi Wonder Garri, the first of its kind in the world, is a fortified cassava-based product containing 32 grams of protein per 100 grams and 35 essential vitamins and minerals, qualifying it as a superfood by global nutrition standards.

The product, according to its makers, supports blood sugar regulation, pancreatic cell repair, immune strength, cancer prevention, mental sharpness, and overall vitality, offering a single food source that can improve health outcomes across all age groups.

Chief Obasanjo described the innovation as “a turning point in Nigeria’s nutrition story,” calling on government ministries, humanitarian agencies, and investors to adopt the product in military dry rations, IDP camp feeding programmes, and school nutrition initiatives.

“This is food for the future, made in Nigeria, for Nigerians. With it, we can nourish our defenders, rebuild our displaced communities, and raise a healthier generation,” Chief Olusegun Obasanjo added.

Already, the fortified garri has gained international recognition, with growing demand in The Gambia, where it is being sold at the country’s only IVF hospital for its documented benefits in fertility enhancement and general wellness.

Eze Ekeh said the innovation aims to redefine cassava’s role in Africa’s food system by turning it into a source of protein-rich, life-sustaining nutrition that can help bridge the continent’s dietary gaps.

“We are proving that African crops can be transformed into global nutrition solutions. Our mission is to make nutrition the foundation of national strength,” he said.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has pledged to promote Omimi Wonder Garri globally as a model of African-led innovation that links nutrition, health, and security, positioning Nigeria at the forefront of functional food development for a stronger, more resilient continent.

