Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife In Mbaise

Police in Imo State Command has reported of the arrest of a man who is suspected to have murdered the wife during domestic exchanges.

According to a police statement available to Trumpeta, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Okoye Henry revealed that “Operatives of the Ahiazu Mbaise Divisional Headquarters have arrested one Vitalis Nwoko (58), of Umuagba, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, for the alleged murder of his wife, Uloma.

“The arrest followed a report lodged at the Division by the deceased’s sister, who alleged that the suspect violently assaulted his wife during a domestic dispute. Acting promptly on the report, operatives of the Division arrested the suspect.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect stated that a misunderstanding between him and his wife on 11th December 2025 escalated into a physical altercation, during which the victim collapsed. She was rushed to Cecilia Hospital, Ogbe, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for thorough investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, urges residents to promptly report cases of domestic violence, assuring the public of the Command’s resolve to deal decisively with perpetrators”

