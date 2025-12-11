Felicitation To His Excellency, Dist Senator Hope Uzodimma on 67th Birthday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Birthday Felicitation to His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Executive Governor of Imo State

On this special occasion of your birthday, I join the good people of Imo State in celebrating a distinguished leader whose dedication to public service continues to inspire hope and progress.

Your Excellency, your steadfast commitment to good governance, infrastructural renewal, and the overall advancement of our dear State remains a testament to your vision and unwavering resolve.

As you mark another year of life and service, I commend your tireless efforts toward fostering unity, security, and sustainable development across Imo State. May this new chapter bring you renewed strength, divine wisdom, and greater accomplishments in the noble task of stewarding the affairs of our State.

It is my prayer that you succeed in your quest for a long lasting legacies which would speak volumes after your tenure.

I warmly congratulate you on this 67th birthday anniversary and wish you a joyous birthday filled with peace, good health, and continued success.

-ELDER ALOY NNAWUGO

