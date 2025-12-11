Gmicord Industrial Group Felictates Imo Governor on 67th Birthday

Gmicord Industrial Group Felicitates Imo Governor On His 67th Birthday
On behalf of my Family, Management and Staff of GMICORD INDUSTRIAL GROUP, I extend my warmest felicitations to the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma CON, on his 67th birthday anniversary.
Your Excellency, today marks not just another year of life, but another year of visionary leadership, steadfast dedication, and unwavering commitment to the development of the State.
Your resilience, courage, and passion for service continue to inspire many across the state and beyond.
As you celebrate this milestone, I pray that God grants you greater wisdom and abundant grace to continue steering the affairs of Imo State with even greater success. May this new chapter of your life be filled with good health, divine protection, and remarkable achievements.
Your Excellency, may your days be long and your legacy enduring.
SIGNED:
Goddi M. Ihenachor
(Chairman, Gmicord Industrial Group
www.gmicord.com)
