Suspected Organ Harvesting; Imo Govt Demolishes Hotel, Mortuary On Owerri-Aba Road
…Owner Declared Wanted Still on The Run
Barely four days after the revelation of a mortuary where suqspected Organ harvesting exercise took place before discovered where the owner, one Stanley Oparaugo was declared, government bulldozers have moved in to demolish the affected buildings into rubble.
Based on information, the Imo State Police Command discovered a Mortuary facility in Umuhu on Owerri Aba road part of Ngor Okpala LGA where suspected Organ Harvesting exercises took place.
Based on the suspicion, the owner, Oparaugo known as Morocco was on the run while his other property like a hotel was kept under watch.
Trumpeta learnt that Imo State Government bulldozers on Thursday moved to the locations to demolish the structures.
The hotel known as Jessy Hotel and Ugwudi mortuary are believed to be used for criminal activities and based on the runway stance of the main suspect, the bulldozers moved in to wreck havoc
