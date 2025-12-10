Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

DR. IFEANYI ONYEMA CALLS ON OHAJI/EGBEMA PDP LEADERS AND MEMBERS TO KEEP FAITH WITH THE PARTY

Says PDP is bouncing back again formidably

In a remarkable address with journalists in Owerri, the Umuokanne-born philanthropist and practicing medical doctor, Dr. Ifeanyi Onyema, appealed to the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ohaji/Egbema to remain steadfast, loyal, and resolute in their commitment to the party.

Dr. Onyema, a respected political leader and advocate for party unity, emphasized the enduring importance of discipline, ideology, and grassroots engagement as the pillars that sustain the PDP and ensure its continued relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Speaking passionately, Dr. Onyema highlighted the strategic importance of Ohaji/Egbema LGA within Imo State and the PDP. He reminded members that loyalty to the party is not merely a matter of convenience, but a shared responsibility that ensures the PDP remains a credible platform for governance, accountability, and democratic engagement.

> “Our party has stood the test of time because of the resilience, dedication, and integrity of members like you. Now, more than ever, we must uphold our commitments, support our leaders, and strengthen the foundations of the PDP in Ohaji/Egbema,” Dr. Onyema stated.

He encouraged party members to view this period as a time for renewal and strategic growth, urging them to strengthen grassroots structures, actively participate in the development of their communities, and promote unity across the LGA. According to Dr. Onyema, Ohaji/Egbema has the potential to become a model local government area, exemplifying political organization, youth engagement, community-driven development, and effective governance under the PDP.

> “This is our time to showcase the strength and vision of Ohaji/Egbema. By remaining committed, we can ensure that our local structures thrive, that our youth are empowered, and that our communities benefit from sustainable development and effective governance,” he added.

In a special acknowledgment, Dr. Onyema thanked the PDP leadership in Ohaji/Egbema, including Hon. Emeka Alihie (Chairman of the LGA), Hon. Barr. Golden Nwosu (Apex Leader), Hon. Carl Nwokoma (Zonal Chairman), Hon. Eddy Ogbanna, Hon. Amadi Ebenezer, and Hon. Bright Ejiofor, among others, for their dedication and tireless support toward the growth and progress of the PDP in the region.

He further urged all members to see the party as a vehicle for Ohaji/Egbema’s socio-economic transformation, calling for innovative ideas, youth inclusion, and proactive engagement in local initiatives that can uplift the LGA. He emphasized that the PDP’s strength lies in its grassroots networks, democratic principles, and the active participation of its members in driving local development.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Onyema congratulated Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, expressing confidence that his leadership as Secretary of the Caretaker Committee would strengthen the PDP nationally. He urged all members of Ohaji/Egbema to align with the vision of the party, maintain their faith, and contribute actively to the development and consolidation of the PDP at every level.

> “Let us remain resolute. Let us keep faith with the party. Together, we can ensure that Ohaji/Egbema thrives, and that the PDP remains the true voice of the people and a platform for positive change,” Dr. Onyema concluded.

