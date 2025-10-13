Hope At Last As Imo State Film Village Bill Passed Into Law

..To Be Cited In Umucheke Okwe, Onuimo LGA

…As James Esile Hails Imo Assembly On Passage Of Bill

By Onyekachi Eze

One of the laws Members of the 10th House of the Imo State House of Assembly would be remembered for after this dispensation would be the passing of the law for the establishment of Imo State film village in Umucheke Okwe, Onuimo Local Government Area.

The individual member bill, chiefly sponsored by the Onuimo Lawmaker, Hon. Uba James Esile got the legislative attention following its numerous merits to the growth and development of the State.

In its second reading debate on March 26, 2025, after the first reading in February 2025, Esile in his presentation convinced the House that establishing the film village will not just enhance the tourism potential of the State but will tremendously boost the State’s IGR base.

He posited that tourism and entertainment industries is one of the biggest non oil economy that other States had started tapping from, adding that with Imo State already known for her tourism attractions, the film village law will give it a legal backing to thrive more.

“The bill is in line with the 3R agenda of the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma. He is a man that thinks for the future, and establishing the film village in Umucheke Okwe Onuimo LGA with attractive sights like the Okwaraegbo River, Abuba River, Uri, Ikwee, Okwaraekeasu and the perfect topography will place Imo State in the global tourism and entertainment map.

“Just like Lagos, Asaba, Enugu locations that are already known for film making sites, Imo State will soon take over. We have all it takes with a pragmatic Governor like Onwa Oyoko at the helm of affairs. Even after his tenure, it is a continuum”, Esile added.

Speaking further, he assured that the host community is elated on the development and the indigenes ready to protect both human and properties.

He was keen in enlightening that the proximity of the location to Owerri is less than 30 minutes drive. Also, he opined that

among the members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Imo State indigenes in the fold ranks higher, hence the gains of the film village.

“Streamlined to be run as an academy/school by the State government, the bill so passed when assented into law will enhance both the theoretical and learning cultures of the art of film making and entertainment in general.

“This law promises to decrease job unavailability by the time it is assented into law. People will be adequately trained in film making, and certificates will be duly issued at the end of each session just like an academy”.

In addition, he opined that it is a gain for Imo people as it will provide jobs and expand development. “It will launch Imo State in the world tourism map. It will enhance youths’ inclusiveness and more employment. By so doing, they will be busy and won’t think of constituting any social vice or nuisance”.

Meanwhile, Esile was grateful to his Colleagues in the Imo State House of Assembly for their unwavering support and for backing the bill.

However, expectations are rife that Governor Uzodimma would assent the law before end of this week for onward commencement of the prospects contained in the law.