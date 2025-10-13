Arodiogbu To Gov Uzodimma:

“Your Transformative Agendas, Exemplary Leadership Have Repositioned Imo State For Better”

The South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has extolled the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma over his life transforming programmes.

Arodiogbu made the assertion on Saturday at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, EIICC, during the Imo State expanded Meeting of Stakeholders as well as the graduation of Cohort 3 students of the Skillup Imo programme.

Dr. Arodiogbu went memory lane to note that Imo State under governor Hope Uzodimma has been positively transfomed and functioning to the admiration of many.

He affirmed that Uzodimma has led a seamless state where growth, development and welfare of the workforce is considered top priority.

Commenting on the graduation of the cohort 3 batch of the skillup Imo programme, the APC national official hinted that before now, the youths were little or not recognised, adding that the oddity has been corrected by Uzodimma, under whose tenure over thirty thousand Imo State Youths have been trained and equipped in skills acquisition programs of their choice.

He added that for global trend, skills is the latest revolution to getting the youths busy, productive and impactful to themselves, families, the State and the society at large.

In further commending the governor, Dr. Arodiogbu recalled that through the governor’s indepth wisdom, he established the Ministry of Digital Economy which has been handling the selection and trainings of the graduates from Cohort 1 to cohort 3 and still counting.

He opined that since then, the ministry has recorded incredible milestones in the service delivery.

“The government of Imo State found the need for citizenship acquisition of ICT skills as critical for economic rebirth leading into integration in the global trend and relevance in the millennial trend, as essential.

“Skillup Imo provides diverse skills options such as Computer Appreciation, Graphics Design, Video graphics and Editing, Computer repairs, phone repairs, web Design and Authoring, Word Processing, and other viable options that are essential for service delivery in the new global space driven by digital skills”.

Gracefully, Arodiogbu highlighted that not only was the training free, but all starter kits such as laptops, tablets, starter packs and other instruments for integration in the new economic dynamics driven by ICT skills were provided to the beneficiaries reading in thousands.

He recalled that barely two weeks ago, President Tinubu led other APC members and the nation to Imo State for the commissioning of the signature projects built by governor Hope Uzodimma.

Some of the projects included the Assumpta flyover, the EIICC, the Owerri-Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia road, all made possible by the 3R led administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu therefore called on all the Stakeholders, Imolites to eshew political bigotry, blackmail and witch-hunt and support the Imo State government under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

To that end, he prayed that after 2027/2028 of Uzodimma’s administration, let a selfless achiever with the people’s interest at heart like Uzodimma happen to Imo State again under the APC platform.

More so, Arodiogbu expressed delight on President Bola Tinubu’s led administration at the Federal level. He expressed optimism that the renewed Hope mantra is active and guaranteed in 2027 for a continued democracy dividends.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has worked for the good of the people and the State. Is it on human, capital or infrastructural developments? Uzodimma is not lagging behind. Imo State is better and progressing. We owe the governor our collective support to do more”, said Arodiogbu.