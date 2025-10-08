Uzodinma’s Legacy Will Live For Years After,

Says Nnamdi Anyaehie

The Chief of Staff, Government House,Imo State,Bar Nnamdi Anyaehie has said that by the time Governor Hope Uzodinma leaves Office his steps would be left in sands of Imo State for years to come.

Speaking to TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER in Owerri, the Chief of Staff maintained that Gov Uzodinma is systematically tackling Imo problems without much noise by allowing Actions to Speak for him.

Anyaehie explained that no Governor has built the lengths of roads Uzodinma’s administration has Completed and yet doing more.

He said the Assumpta Flyover has today not only become a reality but a legacy that will be standing in Imo for many years to come.

He said when that when the Project was started many people expressed doubt,but today it has become a reality.

The top Government Official assured Imo people that more projects are coming that will baffle Imo people more.

He expressed that presently new state of the art Bus Terminals are ongoing in every entry point of Owerri the State Capital and would soon come to completion as with Uzodinma’s administration.

He spoke about the Owerri/Onitsha Road under rehabilitation and the Owerri/Port Harcourt Roads ongoing.

He said that Uzodinma’s administration has never abandoned any project and will not leave behind White Elephant Projects.

“This administration deliberately take up Projets, Complete them and move to another.I ask Imo people to be patient. They have not seen anything yet” he maintained.

He pointed at the New Minimum wage to Civil Servants in Imo State(One Hundred and Four Thousand Naira/N104k) which payment has commenced in the State already.

He remarked that Imo State is only State in the Federation paying such amount to its Civil Servants.

Anyaehie disclosed that over Twenty Seven Public Health Centers are under Construction across the Local Government Areas of the State, coupled with the Health Insurance Scheme.

He appealed to Imo People to Support the Government of Uzodinma as it keeps delivering dividends of democracy without any discrimination.

They Chief of Staff commended the Governor for bringing President Ahmed Tinubu to Imo for Commissioning of some of the Legacy Projects of the Administration, assuring that Uzodinma will deliver and commission many more projects even hours before he leaves Office.