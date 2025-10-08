Nnamdi Kalu Returns To Court Oct 16

…NMA Medical Report Missing

Following the inability of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA,.to conclude assessment of the present health status of detained leader of IPOB and pro Biafra activist, Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, a new date has been granted for the case.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the trial to 16th October, 2025.

Trumpeta recalled that at the last adjourned date, Justice Omotosho ordered the NMA president to constitute a board of medical express to carry out investigations on the alleged deteriorating health of the destined Kalu.

But the absence of the report led to the adjournment for a new date

The court was told by the DSS counsel that the NMA medial board said it wasn’t ready for submission.

The judge had asked the NMA to get a board which will not only look at the health condition but also check if the DSS, where he is presently kept has the facility to cater for his health needs while behind bars in the cell of the secret police.