Alatia Community Celebrates 2025 Atia Day in Grand Style,As TPM Renews Call for Unity and Government Support

By Nkama Chioma

The Alatia Autonomous Community came alive on 28th December, 2025, as indigenes, friends and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the Annual Atia Day a cultural ceremony marked with songs of gratitude, prayers and reflections on community development.

The traditional ruler, HRH Eze Benedict (Benneth) Uduhirinwa, Atia I of Alatia, in his opening remarks, expressed profound appreciation to God and to everyone present. He acknowledged the grace of witnessing yet another celebration despite challenges faced in the year.

The royal father performed the traditional kola nut blessing and led a symbolic candlelight prayer for peace, progress and divine protection over Alatia land.

Chairman of the event, Chief Barr. Chidiadi Okere (Cleff), urged community members to rally around their king and shun acts capable of causing division. He advised that unity, not rumours or propaganda, is key to moving Alatia forward, stressing the importance of supporting leadership rather than attacking it.

Addressing the gathering, the Traditional Prime Minister welcomed dignitaries and used the platform to highlight major challenges affecting the community including insecurity caused by herdsmen activities and internal disputes linked to Zion Prayer Ministry operations in some areas.

However he commended the resilience and developmental efforts of the royal cabinet, noting that Eze Benedict Uduhirinwa, his team, and stakeholders have remained committed to community growth since attaining autonomy.

Prince Andy Nkwocha the traditional prime Minister outlined notable achievements recorded in the year 2025, including: Expansion of Alatia Health Centre to improve access to affordable healthcare, courtesy of Hon. Dr. Prince Obinna Egu, representing Ngor Okpala at the State Assembly, Solar electricity installation project, now nearing completion with high tension cables and meters already being mounted across households, Ongoing road improvement efforts, achieved through the collaboration of Hon. Everest (Youth Leader) and the traditional institution, Appointment and elevation of sons and daughters into SA/SSA roles, recognizing them for service and contributions to the community.

The community further appealed to the government, security agencies and relevant authorities to intensify support in combating security threats so that residents can live and farm safely.

The 2025 Atia Day ended on a note of gratitude, celebration, and renewed commitment towards unity and sustainable development in Alatia Autonomous Community.

