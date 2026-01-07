NUJ South East Vice President, Adiukwu Bags Chieftaincy Title

http://NUJ South East Vice President Adiuku Conferred Chieftaincy Title in Mbutu Nworie By Nkama Chioma The serene community of Mbutu Nworie, Aboh Mbaise, came alive on 31st December as journalists, community leaders, and dignitaries gathered to witness the grand chieftaincy coronation of the Vice President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), South East Zone, Comrade Eze Adiuku The event, marked with cultural splendour and traditional rites, was a fitting recognition of his contributions to journalism, advocacy for press freedom, and support for community development within and beyond the region. The ceremony was graced by the NUJ State Chairman, who stormed the venue in company of other executive members and colleagues from various media houses. Their presence added glamour to the occasion as they celebrated one of their own with pride and solidarity. In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Mbutu Nworie extolled the virtues of the honouree, noting that his dedication, humility, and service-oriented leadership influenced the community’s decision to honour him. He described the chieftaincy title as “a recognition well deserved.” Responding, the NUJ Vice President expressed deep gratitude to the people of Mbutu Nworie for finding him worthy of the honour. He pledged to continue supporting the community and to uphold professional excellence in journalism. He also appreciated the chairman and his colleagues for coming out in their numbers, describing their support as a boost to his commitment to service. The coronation featured traditional music, dance, presentation of the title staff of office, and goodwill messages from colleagues and community stakeholders. It was indeed a celebration of honour, service, and unity.
