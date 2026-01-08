HORROR: HOW ACCIDENT CLAIMED EIGHT ON OWERRI/ ONITSHA ROAD.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

HORROR: HOW ACCIDENT CLAIMED EIGHT ALONG OWERRI/ ONITSHA ROAD.

By Innocent Osuoha.

It was not a nice spectacle to behold as an eighteen seater bus coming from the Onitsha end of the road brushed eight pedestrians, at the Orogwe/Ohii junction, waiting to cross the road at about 8.30am, last Wednesday.

The road which has a center divide makes people lineup close to the divide while waiting to cross over to the other side of the road, whenever traffic eased.

The 18 seater bus, though without seats and visible inscriptions, was on top speed while approaching the junction and had to swerve to his (driver’s) left to avoid hitting another vehicle in front hence the accident.

Most pathetic of the incident was that of a pregnant woman who died alongside one of her small daughter.

The deceased, husband and daughter were returning home, to their place of residence, possibly after the Yuletide.

Having disembarked at the junction, the man carried some of their loads to the other side of the road and was waiting for the wife and daughter to cross over too, but that was to be the end of the journey.

Sympathizers who thronged the scene, lamented heavily flashing back to previous accidents at same location, cursing the driver who play the route with wreckless abandon while also calling for the erection of bumps or pedestrians flyover at the spot.

Some sympathisers appealed to a road Construction company that has its site there to come to their aid by at least putting bumps to check speed.

Although the bus driver ran away, the irate crowd would not spare the bus.

The bodies of the dead victims have been deposited in a nearby morgue while two survivors are currently under an intensive care. receiving treatment.

