New Year Tragedy in Owerri Onitsha Road As Road Clash Claims Eight Lives

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

It was a tragic scene on Owerri Onitsha Road when a fatal auto crash took the lives of eight persons.

Trumpeta learnt that the incident happened at the Orogwe end of the road in Owerri West LGA of Imo State on Wednesday.

Disturbing scene this newspaper obtained at the spot of the incident showed lifeless bodies of the victims even as the video clips of the deceased and the damaged vehicles have been circulating in the internet

About The Author