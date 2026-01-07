Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Press Statement

PDP Stakeholders’ Meeting: Anyanwu Denies Leaving PDP,

… Rekindles Hope of Party Members, Empowers Ward, LGA, State Exco with over 150m

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has denied rumour that he was leaving the Peoples Democratic Party, assuring party members that he would remain in the party even if everyone leaves.

“Do not be deceived, confused or misled by anyone, I am in PDP and will remain in the party until our mandate is achieved. Take note that ADC or APP will never win any election in Imo state and Nigeria at large. Anyone deceiving you or spreading falsehood that PDP is dead is only suffering from schizophrenia”

“It’s only in PDP that you can find matured party members, our party is like the old NPP where it regarded human beings. Those who claim to be members and leaders of ruling party are finding it difficult to feed, but in PDP, we are feeding well even when we are not in power”

Anyanwu made this declaration on Wednesday while addressing members during the New Year Special Stakeholders meeting at party secretariate, Owerri.

Accordingly, Anyanwu, in appreciation of the dedication of party members, stakeholders, ward, LGA and State Exco lavishly rewarded them with gift items valued over 150m tagged; “New Year Unity Gift”

Adding further, Senator Anyanwu expressed delight that despite minor internal wrangling that almost derailed the vision of PDP few months ago, party members in the state remained dedicated and steadfast with the party.

According to him, the trailer load of over 1000 bags of rice and other items to blend it were not to induce them, but to appreciate are them for working for the party in the state.

He reiterated the need for all hands to be on deck towards building a viable and formidable political party in the state, adding that those stagging a gang up against PDP in Imo State and Nigeria do not have what it takes to dislodge the party in any contest.

He called on party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the 305 wards in the state not to be deterred or allow political shenanigans of unstable politicians to distract them from working for the party.

In attendance include, the 27 LGA Chairmen, women leaders, youth leaders, State Working Committee, Southeast leaders, former LGA Chairmanship candidates, stakeholders, critical leaders and special citizens, among others.

Signed

Ikenna Onuoha, Ph.D

Advider, Media

