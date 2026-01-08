Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Emeka Ihedioha Storms Lorji Community as Mr and Mrs Njoku Celebrate Birthday Anniversary

Emeka Ihedioha Storms Lorji Community as Mr and Mrs Njoku Celebrate Birthday Anniversary

Joy, gratitude, and

thanksgiving filled Lorji community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State as eminent personalities from across Imo State and beyond gathered to celebrate the 75th birthday of Mr. Chukwuemeka Njoku and the 70th birthday of his wife, Mrs. Patricia Njoku, in a grand style marked by worship, fellowship, and a book launch.

The Birthday celebration and Book Lunch attracted the former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the National secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, legal Guru, Sir Mike Ahamba, traditional rulers, clergymen, Captains of industries, relatives, sons- and daughters-in-law, Friends and well-wishers from all walks of life, who converged to honour the couple for a life of faith, service, and integrity.

In his remarks during the reception ceremony, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who was accompanied to Lorji Community by his political Associates, charged Mr and Mrs Chukwuemeka and Patricia Njoku to be grateful to God for attaining 75 and 70 years respectively in good health, noting that he felt very happy to identify with the Njoku family at this joyous moment.

Ihedioha however reminded the Couple of the need to use their remaining years on earth to work for a better society, pointing out that Ify & Obi Njoku Foundation has all it takes to champion the crusade.

Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who maintained that he has a deep regards for Mr and Mrs Chukwuemeka and Patricia Njoku however used the opportunity to commend Mrs Patricia Njoku for taking the pains to write Book which he said will serve as a Guide to the young ones.

The event commenced with a thanksgiving service at St. George’s Anglican Church, Lorji. In his sermon, the officiating minister, Rev. Evarestous Nwaiwu, preached from Psalm 105, reminded the congregation that life itself is sustained not by human effort but by the mercy of God.

He commended Njoku family for their consistent devotion to God over the years, noting that genuine worship attracts divine blessings and longevity.

Speaking with happiness, Mr. Chukwuemeka Njoku expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who came to celebrate with them and prayed that God would reward everyone abundantly.

He stressed the transformative power of the Scriptures, noting that his personal growth and family upbringing were rooted in the Word of God.

According to him, reading and studying the Bible brings progress, adding that he trained his children with the Word of God, which has shaped their lives positively.

He therefore urged Christians to cultivate the habit of studying the Bible consistently as a pathway to a purposeful and fulfilled life.

In her remarks, Mrs. Patricia Njoku expressed overwhelming joy at the large turnout, describing it as beyond expectation.

She thanked God for good health, preservation, and freedom from sickness, attributing all their achievements to divine grace as She encouraged mothers to raise their children with prayer and sound Christian values, stressing that early spiritual guidance plays a critical role in shaping the future.

A major highlight of the celebration was the launch of her book titled “My Story, His Glory: A Memoir of Love, Faith, and Grace,” in which she chronicles her life journey, faith experiences, and God’s unwavering mercy upon her family.

The celebration climaxed with the formal book launch, cutting of the birthday cake, and a joyful dance by the celebrants, symbolizing gratitude to God for years well spent.

About The Author