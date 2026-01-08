Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Tears, Tributes As Former Oru East Lawmaker, Nkenna Nzeruo Is Laid To Rest

By Onyekachi Eze

The buzzing atmosphere of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, went cold on Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, as the remains of her former legislator, Chief Nkenna John Nzeruo was committed to the mother earth in his Awo-Omamma residence.

Tears flowed, emotions rife, and eulogies trailed the earthly sojourn of the fallen compatriot, Nkenna, who represented Oru East State Constituency in the 8th House of the Imo State House of Assembly (2015-2019).

Nkenna Nzeruo departed at a prime age of fifty (50) years.

Born into the family of Late Mr. Henry Sunday Nzeruo and Mrs Florence Nzeruo of Umuejike Uzu Village, Ubachima 1 Awo-Omamma, the late Nkenna Nzeruo’s life was characterized by discipline, humility, respect, and community service which endeared him to many who came in contact with him.

At the requiem Mass held at St. John’s Catholic Church, Ubachima, Awo-Omamma, the homilist, Very Rev Fr. Donatus Okoro described the fallen lawmaker as a devote Christian, humble and resourceful Altar Server during his young age. While he remarked that only God knows how and when death would come, Fr. Okoro ennobled Nkenna as a trustworthy fellow, fearless and a lover of God, who gave a different meaning to selflessness and love for one another. Therefore, he prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Kelechi Ugwoebu added that, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo looked forward to the dedication of the Church, but was not alive to witness it and therefore was the first whose burial Mass was inside the Church afterwards.

Sorrowfully, the Clergy admitted that they have lost a rare breed politician and jolly good fellow. “May the blessings from the newly dedicated Church usher in Nkenna to the Lord’s bosom, Amen”, he prayed.

Also, he extended his deep condolence to the bereaved family, especially Nkenna’s wife, Lolo Anthonet Ifeoma and her Children, while asking friends and well-wishers to continually extend their support to the family.

Reading his father’s biography, the first son of the deceased, Master Chukwuemeka Johnson Nzeruo hinted that it was a big vacuum in the family.

He opined that his late dad was not only a selfless community leader, but also a cheerful giver and a disciplinarian who imbibed in them core values of human existence. He seized the opportunity to appreciate everyone for their prayers, kindness and financial assistance.

It would also be recalled that while at the House of Assembly, one of Nzeruo’s striking bills was a bill for the abrogation of the osu caste system and the inclusion of Oru East in ISOPADEC.

Sympathizers in their respective remarks condoled with the family and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dignitaries from all walks of life (Traditional Rulers led by HRH Eze Valentine Amanfor and his cabinet, the Religious, Politicians, Scholars, Business moguls) were spotted at the funeral in solidarity to their departed son, brother, ally, colleague, and associate.

Earlier on Monday, January 5th, 2026, a valedictory session was held at the Imo State House of Assembly, where the present and former State Parliamentarians paid their last respects.

Same January 5th, he was taken to the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, where his corpse was received by the MD, Chief Austin Onyedebelu, at the ISOPADEC complex, new Owerri, haven served as a Commissioner in the Commisison.

May the soul of Hon Nkenna John Nzeruo rest in peace, Amen.

