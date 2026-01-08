News

WATCH OUT: GOVERNOR UZODIMMA’S 6TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY STEWARDSHIP IN AGRICULTURE

By Imo Trumpeta / January 8, 2026

From food security to mechanized farming, TRUMPETA is set to release a comprehensive account of the agricultural revolution during the 6th Year Anniversary of Governor Uzodimma.

 

MARK THE DATE: Friday, 23rd January, 2026.

 

The harvest of prosperity—see the full report.

