Imo ITC Seeks Applications From Drivers, Security Men

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

IMMEDIATE RECRUITMENT FOR DRIVERS AND SECURITY MEN.

A leading and well organized transport company, with visionary Management that has its’ Head Office in Owerri and Loading Bays across the country, requires the services of able-bodied, hardworking and disciplined drivers and security men, for immediate recruitment/employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

(a) Applicants must be within the age bracket of 25 – 40 years for drivers, while Security men are preferably retired ex-service men.

(b) Drivers must have not less than 5 years working experience, from a reputable organization, as well as have adequate knowledge of the Nigerian roads, while at least, 10 years working experience is required for security men.

(c) Drivers must poses a valid and verifiable driving licence and should be ready to work in any of the company’s Loading Bays and also, must have the ability to operate long distance journeys.

(d) Both applicants should be able to read and write clearly.

(e) There must not be any criminal records against any applicant.

(f) All applicants should be honest, energetic, intelligent and resourceful.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Both applicants must poses at least, Senior Secondary School or its’ equivalent and Driving school certificate, from a recognized Driving school, in case of drivers.

SALARY – Very attractive.

METHOD OF APPLICATION:

A handwritten application, with attached copies of credentials, should be submitted within 3 weeks from the date of this publication to:

THE HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER,

IMO TRANSPORT CO LTD.,

ONITSHA ROAD, OWERRI

IMO STATE.

About The Author