Redemption 98: Former Governor Udenwa hosts team members.

Speaks of his political future.

‎By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

‎A two-time State Governor and PDP Chieftain in lmo State, His Excellency, Dr Achike Udenwa and his wife, Prof. Mrs, Theresa Agbonma Udenwa played host to their Redemption team on the 2nd of January 2026.

‎. ‎The event which was purely a political gathering took place at his Civic Center residence in Owerri.

‎. It was fun and merriment as past and present Chieftains of the “Redemption 98” political outfit convergedpast on the occasion.

‎. ‎In his opening remarks, the former Chief of Staff of the “Redemption 1998 family”, Hon Vin Udokwu thanked the host for his magnanimity in organizing such a gathering for his political loyalists, even when the country’s economy is nothing to write home about.

‎. ‎He used the opportunity to applaud the former Governor and enjoined him to make the forum regular so as to enable them familiarize with each other for more records in the political family.

‎. Dr Udokwu added that redemption team had many people who had served in different capabilities in the state since 1998 and still willing to serve to contribute to the development of lmo State in the nearest future.

‎. ‎Contributing ,the first woman leader of the team Hon.Mrs Ngozi Ogbu congratulated the former governor for his vision to organize such a gathering, just to celebrate those who worked with him 28 years ago.

‎. ‎She further prayed God to keep and sustain Chief Udenwa adding that it would be great if the gathering comes regularly to enable the remaining members to continue knowing themselves 28 years after.

‎. ‎In their separate recommendations and contributions, Hon.Charles Onyeagbako, Rt Hon,Dikeocha, Hon. Esom Obodo ,Hon Val Mbamara and Barr Godfrey Nnodum spoke of the need of such gatherings as it help the Political family strengthen their political relevance and also use the opportunity to add more value to the scheme of things as experienced people in the field.

‎. ‎Earlier in his speech, the former Governor, His Excellency, Chief Dr Achike Udenwa,(Onwa) thanked his team mates for answering his call of friendship and brotherhood adding that the gathering was a political gathering and as such would only talk about politics in the state.

‎. ‎He assured his team that the family was going to bring ideas and suggestions that would better the lot of the team players as well as lmo State in general.

‎. ‎Chief Udenwa also assured that there was no going back again rather they would do things within the ambits of the law to ensure that they remained relevant in the political space.

‎. ‎He volunteered that he was still active in the politics of the State though without interest in any political position.

‎. In his words, “I am still in active politics but not interested in any political positions having served in different capabilities in the state and in Nigeria in particular.”

‎. ‎He then encouraged members of his team to have a positive mindset that one day and very soon those who are interested in one position or the other will certainly have them in the state.

‎. Other attendees included, Chief Soronadi Njoku, Chief Emeka Alahi, Hon. Okey Dike ,Hon. Mac Donald .Rt. Hon Nnaemeka Maduagwu ,Dr. Best Njoku ,Hon. Annaline Nwaneri among others.

‎Highpoint of the occasion were group photographs, dance by the host to the admiration of his guests .

