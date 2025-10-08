AS NIGERIANS IN GAMBIA CELEBRATE NIGERIA’S 65TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY IN GRAND STYLE.

By Innocent Osuoha.

Despite any perceived differences one might associate Nigerians with here at home, Nigerians in diaspora would always come together to celebrate whenever such opportunities come calling.

On the first of October, 2025, Nigerians in The Gambia under the auspices of Nigerians In Diaspora Organization(NIDO) thronged the Yundum barracks, The Gambia to commemorate the occasion.

The day had broken with a very serene and clement weather as Nigerians in their hundreds converged on the arena with great enthusiasm and patriotism, written all over their faces, for the Nigeria’s Independence anniversary celebration.

Some dignities in attendance were His Excellency Mallam Muhammed Mainasara Usman( Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia), His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray. (President of the commission Economic Community of West African State.)

Others were Her Excellency, Madam Maitta Lilly(French ECOWAS special representative and head of ECOWAS mission Gambia), Col. Ndiagne Diouf (ECONIG force commander). Col. KH Okeniyi(Deputy force commander).

Hon. Great Akah Ottuduoma (President Nigeria Community in The Gambia), His Royal Majesty, Oba Moshood Abolade(The Royal Father of NIDO Gambia) and Lady Nwihim Chizitere(NIDO Brikama Branch Treasurer and also a Journalist) were equally there.

Also present were notable religious leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, ethic leaders, representatives from Nigeria, leaders of Nigerian organizations in The Gambia as well as the Nigerian troops in The Gambia who showcased their military ties between the two countries.

Speaking, the President, Nigeria Community in The Gambia, Hon Great Akah Attuduoma applauded the Nigeria’s milestone in the area of resources and hard work, which according to him, “had reflected on our journey towards building a strong and vibrant democracy over the years fostering a culture of tolerance, diversity, and inclusivity where people from different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds coexist peacefully”.

He said Nigeria has established institutions that promote the rule of law emphasizing the significant progress made in the area of electoral processes which has become more robust.

The Diasporan President averred that these achievements are a testament to the resilience and determination of the Nigerian people and asserted that, “although Nigeria has faced challenges, she has always found a way to overcome them through commitment to democratic values.

Also speaking, the French ECOWAS Special Representative and head of ECOWAS Mission, Her Excellency, Madam Maitta Lilly whose speech centered on peace, love, dignity and patriotism urged Nigerians in diaspora to strive to build a nation where every individual can live with dignity.

Madam Lilly observed that respect for diversity has made Nigeria strong because her citizens have always allowed their patriotism reflect in all their actions.

The gathering which started with the Nigeria’s national anthem featured the cutting of the anniversary cake which was decorated with touches of Nigeria’s Green-White-Greencolour, traditional Nigerian music, dance performances, display of cultural attires and tug of war.