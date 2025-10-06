Jubilation in Imo As Workers Receive Uzodinma’s Promised New Minimum Wage

BY OKEY ALOZIE

It was a jubilation galore at the State Secretariat Complex located along Owerri Port Harcourt Road , on Monday as workers rejoiced with one another for receiving the payment of minimum wage increase for the month of September, 2025.

Our reporter who stormed the State Secretariat on Monday 6th of October, 2025 to observe things, saw the workers physically present in their office to celebrate and thank God Almighty for giving them Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor.

Report has it that since two days now, Imo workers have been receiving the new minimum wage of N104,000 promised to them by the Governor without protest or any form of argument at all.

With this development, Imo workers are now the highest paid civil servants in Nigeria as we gathered. “Workers in Imo State are receiving the highest pay across the 36 states of Nigeria”

An Educationist said.

What many are saying now is the sustainability of this minimum wage.

workers in the teaching sector are protesting that the salary table did not favour them at all. According to some of the teachers who spoke under strict anonymity to our reporter during a random interview conducted on Monday.

They complained that workers at the Ministries received better payment than them.

A principal director in the Education sector said she got below N400,000 while her mate at the Ministry got almost N500,000 in this September payment.

She however thanked the Governor for the increase in the minimum wage and prayed that God in his infinite mercy will guide and protect Governor Uzodinma and his family for putting simile on the faces of Imo workers