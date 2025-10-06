Better life for Imo Musicians: PMAN leadership consults Hon Offurum. Piqued by the sufferings of a large number of old musicians from Imo State, the governor of the performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria, PMAN, Imo State Comrade Emmanuel Osuigwe has vowed to ensure a better life for all musicians in the state. To achieve this lofty dream, Comrade Osuigwe better known as Koko nwa Jesus has commenced consultations with critical stakeholders. Speaking during a courtesy visit to Hon Kelechi Ofurum who represents Owerri North at the Imo State House of Assembly, the PMAN leader lamented the sufferings of musicians in the state, particularly the aged ones amongst them. Governor Koko nwa Jesus frowned that musicians who at their prime entertained and made people happy are now being abandoned to die sorrowfully at their old age. He said that Imo State government should have a statutory package to be distributed periodically to ameliorate the sufferings of musicians and entertainers in the state. He said history will not forget any imolite who contributes towards giving musicians in the state a lifeline. The PMAN governor concluded by calling on Hon Kelechi Ofurum to support this move whenever it is raised in the State House of Assembly.

Responding, Hon Kelechi Ofurum expressed his love for music and musicians. He felt honoured by the visit of the PMAN leader, comrade Koko nwa Jesus who came with an array of Imo music Stars. The legislator promised to do his best with the support of other like minds in the Assembly to sponsor a bill that will give lifeline Imo musicians to ameliorate their sufferings.

Among the musicians that accompanied governor Koko nwa Jesus on the courtesy visit were, Chief Ferdinand Dansatch Opara of Oriental brothers, governor emeritus Comr Bismarck Ekeocha, Shamar Melody, Bruno, OGB, Holyman, Zege Africa, Mr Quick and the Public Relations Manager of PMAN, Amb.Prince Austyn Madu