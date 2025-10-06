*A New Dawn For Imo Women Elite Club-USA, As Felicitations Trail Mrs Nkemdi Onyirimba’s Re-election*

The Imo Women Elite Club (IWEC), USA, has just concluded its highly anticipated 2025 convention and executive elections, ushering in a fresh leadership team that promises renewed energy, vision, and dedication towards the advancement of Imo women and girls within Imo and the diaspora.

At its convention, held at La Quinta by Wyndham Mannasas, Virginia, USA had the members of the association cast their votes and selected individuals to steer the club to the next term. The electoral process was conducted with transparency and a shared sense of purpose. While the names and portfolios of all the newly elected executives underscore the depth of talent and commitment among Imo women in the United States, they also depict the club’s readiness to scale up to new heights.

Speaking at the convention, the club’s founding and re-elected president, Mrs. Nkemdi Onyirimba, described IWEC as a well-thought-out project to improve the lives of Imo women. She enumerated that the club’s empowerment initiatives target education, mental health, mentorship, and leadership development among Imo women. She further underscored that the club’s super engagements include helping less privileged women in Imo State fight for their rights, empowering over fifty women annually to start up businesses and become economically productive, as well as providing school supplies to less privileged Imo girls. She further explains that the club leverages partnerships, strategic networks, and alliances to influence beyond the borders and impact her target women’s group.

The club members unanimously expressed gratitude and confidence in the new leadership led by Mrs. Nkemdi Onyirimba,H citing that her track record of leadership and mentorship are testaments to her noble and responsible leadership that can bring sustainable growth and ensure that IWEC Foundation’s operations become more robust.

Through the Public Relations Officer, Evangelist Evelyn Childs, the women expressed that Mrs Onyirimba has the capacity to lead, inspire, and deliver results. Under her stewardship, they expect a stronger community engagement and deeper connections among Imo women across the U.S.

The Chairman of the occasion Dr. Gabriel Nwufor congratulated Mrs. Onyirimba and the executive team. Urging them to continue the good works of assisting Imo women in distress while making innovations and tangible advancements for Imo women at home and abroad.