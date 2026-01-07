Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

OPIAH TIPS TINUBU FOR 2027 VICTORY

●COMMENDS UZODIMMA DURING CHRISTMAS VISIT TO AHIAJOKU DG

The Imo State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has more than a 90 per cent chance of winning the 2027 presidential election, citing his performance and political resilience.

Opiah made the assertion on Monday, December 29, 2025, during a Christmas courtesy visit to the Director General of the Ahiajoku Institute, Hon. Nze Ray Emeana, at his country home in Akwakuma, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The visit, which had the ambience of the festive period, was attended by community leaders from Akwakuma who joined Emeana in receiving Opiah and his entourage. The guests were lavishly entertained with assorted food and drinks, reflecting the warmth of the season and the cordial relationship among the hosts and visitors.

Addressing his host and the community leaders, Opiah said President Tinubu had already demonstrated uncommon political strength by overcoming daunting odds to win the 2023 presidential election.

“President Tinubu won the 2023 election against all expectations and enormous opposition,” Opiah said. “With many of those odds now cleared ahead of 2027, there is virtually nothing stopping him. His performance across key sectors makes him unbeatable.”

He listed education, security, the economy and infrastructure as areas where the president has recorded significant gains, adding that the Renewed Hope agenda is steadily yielding results across the country.

The former federal lawmaker, former Minister and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly also used the occasion to commend Governor Hope Uzodimma for what he described as outstanding leadership and performance in Imo State. He noted that the state experienced a peaceful Christmas, attributing it to the governor’s sustained efforts at tackling insecurity.

“Imo people enjoyed a peaceful Christmas, something that was not always guaranteed in the recent past, when Imo witnessed politically orchestrated insecurity” Opiah said. “Beyond that, the governor has pleasantly surprised many with the scope and consistency of his performance.”

Describing Akwakuma as his “second home,” Opiah called on the people of Owerri North and Imo State at large to continue to support both President Tinubu and Governor Uzodimma, stressing that sustained political support was necessary to consolidate the gains already made.

In his remarks, Hon. Nze Ray Emeana expressed appreciation to Governor Uzodimma for what he called transformative achievements in the state, particularly in the areas of security, economic revival, healthcare delivery and infrastructure development.

Emeana made a personal reflection, revealing that he was once a vocal critic of the governor.

“I used to be an ardent critic of the governor,” he said. “But when I saw what he was doing and how he was silently proving his critics wrong, I had no option but to join him. Since then, the governor has forgiven and accepted me as one of his own.”

He described Governor Uzodimma as a leader who has achieved what many thought impossible, urging his kinsmen and community members to rally behind both the governor and President Tinubu.

Calling for unity and collective support, Emeana said sustained backing for the current leadership at both the state and federal levels was crucial for continued peace and development in Imo State and Nigeria at large.

The Christmas visit which is part of the strategic engagement of the Renewed Hope Ambassaors in Imo State underscored the growing political alignment among stakeholders in Imo State as preparations gradually begin toward the 2027 general elections, while also highlighting the use of the Christmas season to strengthen political and community bonds.

