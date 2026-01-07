Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Succour To Physically Challenged Persons In Mbaitoli As Temple Ogueri Celebrates Christmas, New Year With Them

By Onyekachi Eze

It may be one of the memorable festive periods for People Living With Disabilities PLWDs, resident in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State, as they started the year 2026 with funfair.

The feeling was imparted on them by Sir Temple Ogueri Onyeukwu FCA, during an organized 2025 Christmas and 2026 New Year celebrations.

The foundation of Mbaitoli Council headquarters at Nworieubi, on Sunday, January 4, 2026 shook to the soronous praise and worship etched by the philanthropic gesture by Ogueri.

The physically challenged persons did not only ate and drank to their satisfaction, but also, it was more of a soul soothing exercise and rejuvenation.

Heaven was let loose on the prayers of the disabled group who fervently prayed for their benefactors messrs Sir Temple Ogueri, Mrs. Victoria Nwosu, Mr. Chidiebere Nwosu and family, Mr. Fortunate Kayode, Mr. Daniel Nwosu, among others.

In his speech, Sir Temple Ogueri described the gesture as a yearly ritual that has lasted for five to six years, describing it as a gift of thanksgiving to God for life in his family and the lives of other supporters and beneficiaries.

The Ama-ogwugwu Obazu-Mbieri born Chartered Accountant and the founder, Turning Point Youth Empowerment Initiative, was so elated that he was able to observe the sacred tradition of sharing with the destitute living in Mbaitoli LGA irrespective of their origin; the cripple, deaf, dumb, blind.

Highlighting the motivation behind the charity work, Sir Temple explained, “In our family, we were brought up to do things for people that cannot pay us back. So, this program of giving succour to the disabled ones resident in Mbaitoli LGA has been a program my sister, family and I have been doing for years and we chose the disabled because we know we are not expecting anything back from any one of them. That is the essence, to bless them and make them belong that everybody is celebrating Christmas and New Year, so let them be happy like others”.

In furtherance, Ogueri assured that as long as God grants him and his family life, the program will not cease to exist.

He said, “We intend to enlarge it to the entire Imo State subsequently, but for now, we are concentrating on the physically challenged persons here in Mbaitoli no matter where they are from”.

Ogueri reiterated his unfettered joy with the progress of the program. “I deeply feel spiritually satisfied simply because this is about the poorest of the poor, those in dire need who can not pay me back, that is the most important thing to me. Only God sees the hearts of men and rewards accordingly. For the fact that these my brothers and sisters here today are happy, I am satisfied”.

In appreciation, Mr. Ikejiaku Cajethan disclosed that it was his first time of seeing such a person serve them with love, peace of mind and compassion. Going teary, he prayed for more blessings on Temple Ogueri and family.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Cordelia Onyemerekwe in prayers and words of encouragement, affirmed that Ogueri has been into charity for many years without grumbling especially toward the welfare of the disabled. She also thumbed up for Ogueri’s wife for her continued support to the husband, unlike other wife’s who would become stumbling blocks.

Adding his voice, Mr. Onwuzuruike Emeka commended Ogueri for being thorough and transparent in his activities. “I greatly appreciate this gesture. This is the only program I participated and saw genuine love and compassion. May God bless you more sir for your kind heart”, he prayed.

Remarkably, Sir Temple Ogueri handed over a brand new wheel chair to Mr Ikechukwu Osuafor from Ifakala, in Mbaitoli to aid his movement since his old chair got irrepairable.

This was followed by words of appreciation by Mr Emeka Nwocha, the Mbaitoli LGA Disabled Chairman.

Each attendee went home with bags of rice and monetary gifts from Sir Temple Ogueri Onyeukwu.

