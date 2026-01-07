Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

“Udochukwu Ka-Mma” Foundation Boss, Tobechukwu Uplifts Standard Of Living Of Umudioka Community, Oru East

••Commissions Electricity, Borehole Projects •••Unveils Women Uniform

By Onyekachi Eze

For the indigenes of Umudioka in Amiri-Isu autonomous community, Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, the year 2025 was wrapped up with joy, satisfaction and dreams come through as they were alleviated from decades of total blackouts, and lack of quality drinkable water.

The gesture was made possible by the founder, “Udochukwu Ka-Mma” foundation,

Hon Chief Dr. Apostle Tobechukwu Udochukwu.

The environment at the St. Peter’s Catholic station, Umudioka, beamed with eulogies, praise and thanksgiving on Monday, December 29, 2025.

They were elated following the essential amenities facilitated and singlehandedly erected by Hon. Tobechukwu, fondly known as Aka-Ekpuchi-Onwa.

The projects commissioning heralded the “Oka Day”, celebrated every year.

In his speech, Tobechukwu was full of thanks to God for making the projects come to fruition.

He hinted that at a start when the electricity transformer was mounted, and bushes cleared for the hi-tension poles and wiring, some people underestimated its actualization, until all was completed.

For the borehole water project, he explained that as essential as water is, his people had every need of it in a central location, other than privately owned, hence his drive to drill one for the entire community to have access to.

Hon Tobechukwu joyfully announced that not only it was a blessing lighting up the entire Umudioka community and drilling a borehole for them, but also his foundation’s move to continuously serve God through the upliftment of humanity and its existence. He added that it became worrisome that in this current age, if not by individual generator sets, Umudioka does not have light, which he said propelled him to electrify the nook and crannies of the community.

Also, Tobechukwu was full of delight that he was able to adorn both the Umuada’s (Umudioka daughters married out) and Ndi Inyom di (women married into Umudioka) with different uniform wrappers, respectively.

In his words, “Seeing these my lovely sisters and women in their uniforms today is another level of satisfaction to me. They simply deserve the best and I am glad through Christ who provides, I was able to do that”.

In a fraternal note, Chief Aka-Ekpuchi-Onwa sued for unity and oneness amongst them, stressing that no community ever thrives in the face of rancour, envy and malice.

Conclusively, he acknowledged the presence of all the dignitaries for honouring his invite.

HRH Eze Cyril Ugochukwu Uzoukwu (Mbu of Mbubu Amiri) commended Tobechukwu for his selfless contributions to the community, describing him as a true son of the soil with the burning desires for growth and development.

The traditional ruler prayed that God continues to bless him in all his life’s endeavor, pointing out that if everybody toes same path, development would have been attained. To those in positions of authority and private persons, capable, Eze Uzoukwu enjoined them to emulate such kind gesture exhibited by the progressive mind, Tobechukwu.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Umudioka Development Union (U.D.U), Hon. Evarest Orji, expressed joy that it was in his tenure that all the projects were built and commissioned.

He disclosed that U.D.U was formed by Hon Tobechukwu Udochukwu, who God has used to bless the community for decades and still continues showing unfettered love to them.

“Hon Chief Tobechukwu is a worthy servant leader, we all gathered here today because he gave us a borehole and electricity. I pray God to continue to give him good health and more strength”, said Orji.

From the desk of the Chairman of all Chairmen, Udochukwu Ka-Mma Foundation, Nze Athan Mbamara, he submitted that it is a Nonprofit Organization that alleviates the stress and suffering of the destitute.

Mbamara averred that the foundation cuts across villages in Oru East LGA and beyond, and since its creation, has impacted positively on lives.

He maintained, “The founder, Hon Tobechukwu deserves a round of applause. In this harsh economic downturn, he still thinks about the welfare of his people. This is worthy of emulation. He is a philanthropist of repute, a resourceful business man. For thousands of lives he has helped, may God bless him the more”.

Women from the community could not contain their joy as Mrs. Sylveria Obidiaghaa, Mrs Oluchi Mmaduoma, and Mrs. Callista Azuanuka, danced on their newly donated outfits in appreciation to Hon. Tobechukwu.

They chorused, “We have not seen this type of kindness before in Umudioka community that one man gave us light, borehole, gave us food this Christmas and also clothed us. This is a rare gesture. He did all these with smiles and joy. May God of the women show him mercy and grant all his heart desires, Amen”.

The women entertained the audience with their scintillating cultural dance moves, coupled by the cutting of cake and special prayers offered for Tobechukwu by the Priests and Religious led by Rev. Fr. Johnbosco Obum Ezeugba, and Rev. Fr. Honorus Izuchukwu Ibeh.

It would also be recalled that Chief Udochukwu had earlier made a handsome donation of cash and bags of rice to all the Wards in Oru East LGA for the Christmas celebration.

