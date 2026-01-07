Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Federal lawmaker thumbs up Uzotex Charity Foundation for giving succours to humanity

Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives has applauded Uzotex Charity Foundation for giving succours to the people of Umuchima ancient community and its environ in Ideato South LGA of Imo State, Nigeria

Ugochinyere who’s a maverick politician with indomitable courage expressed the satisfaction on Tuesday at Umuchima Primary Health Center built by the foundation and during the well attended comprehensive free healthcare delivery in which over 500 patients benefitted, commissioning of residential Doctor’s Quarter, over 300 stands solar empowered street lights and 300kva transformer all equally financed by Mr. Festus Mbisiogu through Uzotex Charity Foundation.

Recall that Uzotex Charity Foundation is founded over 10 years ago by Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, who’s the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and major financier of the Foundation’s humanitarian programmes and projects.

The federal lawmaker while addressing the mammoth crowd extended his new year greetings to personalities and groups in attendance and further applauded Mr. Festus Mbisiogu for his philanthropic gestures to humanity and his community at large.

He informed the people that he will be having a mega political event the next day (Wednesday, 7th January, 2026)in his federal constituency as he will be dumping People’s Democrat Party, PDP to Action People’s Party, APP a political party with elephant as it symbol.

” Am here in solidarity for the philanthropic gestures of one man, rendering tremendous welfare services to the people and their communities. These are things, government or people in government should have done to the people for the improvement of their well being but one man who’s not in government nor interested in running for an election is for over ten years now persistently doing it for his people.

“Obviously, he deserves our supports, he deserves our encouragement and he deserved to be appreciated. This is the essence of my visit, despite my tight schedules. The people of Umuchima community, you people have a great son in the person of Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu, popularly known as Uzotex.

” For years, I have been hearing what he has been doing to the people, in terms of building primary health center, digging of boreholes with overhead tanks, construction and rehabilitation of schools, payment of bursary allowances and school fees, installation of solar energy street lights, provision of transformers, regular comprehensive free healthcare delivery services, empowerment programmes for women and youths, seasonal food supplies to less privileged citizens, poorest of the poor and people living with disabilities, assisting churches and men of God among litany of other of his philanthropic gestures.

” Truly, I have to say it again and again, that the people of Umuchima community, you people have an illustrious son in the person of Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu. For years, I have been investigating to find out if he has interest in politics or elective positions, and each time, the result I gathered is negative No, I then asked ? What actually is his driving force ?, I noticed that, it’s a sincere love for his people, the community and humanity at large, therefore, I decreed that it’s only God Almighty that will abundantly reward him for what he’s doing for the people of Ideato ancient Kingdom and beyond” he prayed.

He further enjoined the people to give a resounding hands of applause to Mr. Mbisiogu, the man he also described as an unconditional philanthropist and to regularly prayed for him, his businesses and family while canvassing for other privileged citizens to emulate his philanthropic gestures.

Thus, in appreciation of the philanthropic gestures, the federal lawmaker was emotionally laid to donate a whooping N5m to the Foundation in assistance to the primary health center services.

Responding, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, expressed profound gratitude to the invitees especially Hon. Kenneth Emelu, former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Imo State for his persistence in identifying with him and Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, for his enviable representations and labour of love.

Mbisiogu commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his Shared Prosperity administration’s giant strides in building solid roads network, education and primary health.

He described the Governor as a visionary and patriotic leader, and enjoined him to look into the challenges rural communities in the State are facing.

The industrialist reiterated that the essence of the function is to commission the Doctor’s residence built by Uzotex Charity Foundation, installation of over 300 solar powered street lights, 300 Kva transformer and flagging off of the comprehensive free healthcare delivery services and as usual, hands the properties over to the community for optimal supervision and management.

The revered philanthropist also disclosed that the primary health center complex which is the only government owned medical facility in Umuchima ancient community and its environ was built for about 8 years ago by the non governmental organization.

He said it point blank that the essence of building the medical facilities is to checkmate the lives of the people using good medical facilities, he lamented that the Center lacked regular Medical Doctor’s and nurses attendance due to lack of residential quarter prompting the foundation to build one.

Mbisiogu passionately appealed to the State government to assign permanent Doctors, nurses and health officers to the center, considering the number of patients and communities that regularly patronizes the Center.

The business icon re-emphasized that his philanthropic gestures have no political undertone, that it’s a decision between him and his God, insisting that it pays to be compassionate.

He further made references to Anambra and Abia States were some of their illustrious citizens are helping the government in allievating the sufferings of the masses through provisions of welfare oriented programmes and packages.

” Government cannot do it alone. In some States and countries, there’s what is called individual participation in governance, through charitable and philanthropic collaborative partnership. Am impressed with the level of infrastructural development of the State, especially, as it concerned roads and what am doing is a way of assisting the government in improving the welfare of her citizenry.

” Am passionately appealing to both the State and Federal government for their assistance so as to ensure that the primary health center functions well and optimally by sending medical personnels and provision of medical facilities like drugs. It’s my desire till death to always contribute towards the functionality of the health center despite government involvement because of my mother’s experiences. This is like a bond and covenant between me and my God.

“Am promising that henceforth, any woman that delivers a child at the health center will be free of charge, and in addition, the first Fifty women to deliver there will receive N50k immediately on discharge” he happily assured.

Earlier, in his speech, Barr Obinna Mbagho, the chairman of the occasion commended all in attendance especially, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu and Hon. Ugochinyere Ikenga for their patriotism and compassion towards upliftment of the community and its populace.

Mbagho reiterated that the essence of the gathering is for the commissioning of the Doctor’s Quarter of Umuchima Primary Health Center, Provision and installation of solar street lights, and 300 Kva transformer all financed by Mr. Festus Mbisiogu through his non governmental organization, Uzotex Charity Foundation.

He prayed for God’s abundant blessings upon the lives of the financier and the Foundation at large

About The Author