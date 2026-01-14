Kun Khalifat FC President, Amaefula Charges Players On Discipline, Victory
Players of the Kun Khalifat FC, Owerri, have been admonished on discipline and resilience as the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) enters its second phase.
The advise was rendered by the Club’s President, Mr. Michael Chukwudi Amaefula during one of the KK FC’s trainings.
He enjoined them to maintain total focus and discipline as the 2025/2026 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) enters its second stanza.
Ahead of KKFC’s matchday 20 NPFL fixture against Katsina United FC in Kano, which kickstarts the beginning of the second half of the season and series of daunting fixtures for The Pride of Imo state, the CEO expressed optimism that they would come out victorious.
According to a statement released by the media department of KKFC, the President, who welcomed the players back from the mid-season break and yuletide festivities reminded them of the club’s objective for the season, which is to maintain the NPFL status.
“I welcome you back from a well-deserved half-season break. As we resume the second stanza, it is time to do more without relenting. It’s a new year, new attitude. It’s important that we get back to winning ways, starting with the game against Katsina United and sustaining the winning momentum,” Mr Amaefula said.
He emphasized the importance of sustained concentration, discipline, and increased effort, reiterating that achieving the club’s target would require commitment from every member of the squad.
Information has it that Kun Khalifat FC will face four critical games in January, starting with an away tie against Katsina United FC, followed by the first home game of the year and first in the second round, an Oriental Derby against Rangers Int’l.
Similarly, the team is expected to travel to Ikenne to take on defending champions, Remo Stars before concluding the month with a home match against Kwara United.
About The Author
You may also like
-
Ex Heartland FC Playmaker, Sam Anozie Buries Mum in Owerri
-
IMO SWAN PARTNERS HER MEMBER IN AN OWERRI TRADE FAIR.
-
Kun Khalifat host Insurance in Owerri
-
More Troubles For Heartland FC, As FIFA Slaps Transfer Ban on Team Over Unpaid Debts
-
Akuatuegwu’s Political Journey Since 1993: A Reflection of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Political History