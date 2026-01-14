Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Kun Khalifat FC President, Amaefula Charges Players On Discipline, Victory

Players of the Kun Khalifat FC, Owerri, have been admonished on discipline and resilience as the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) enters its second phase.

The advise was rendered by the Club’s President, Mr. Michael Chukwudi Amaefula during one of the KK FC’s trainings.

He enjoined them to main­tain total focus and dis­cip­line as the 2025/2026 Nigeria Pro­fes­sional Foot­ball League (NPFL) enters its second stanza.

Ahead of KKFC’s matchday 20 NPFL fix­ture against Katsina United FC in Kano, which kickstarts the begin­ning of the second half of the season and series of daunting fixtures for The Pride of Imo state, the CEO expressed optimism that they would come out victorious.

Accord­ing to a state­ment released by the media depart­ment of KKFC, the President, who wel­comed the play­ers back from the mid-sea­son break and yuletide festivities reminded them of the club’s object­ive for the sea­son, which is to maintain the NPFL status.

“I wel­come you back from a well-deserved half-sea­son break. As we resume the second stanza, it is time to do more without relenting. It’s a new year, new attitude. It’s important that we get back to winning ways, starting with the game against Katsina United and sustaining the winning momentum,” Mr Amaefula said.

He emphas­ized the import­ance of sus­tained con­cen­tra­tion, dis­cip­line, and increased effort, reiterating that achiev­ing the club’s tar­get would require com­mit­ment from every mem­ber of the squad.

Information has it that Kun Khalifat FC will face four critical games in Janu­ary, start­ing with an away tie against Katsina United FC, fol­lowed by the first home game of the year and first in the second round, an Oriental Derby against Rangers Int’l.

Similarly, the team is expected to travel to Ikenne to take on defending champions, Remo Stars before con­clud­ing the month with a home match against Kwara United.

