Imo FA Cup Draws Holds Tuesday, March 17th, 2026

Imo FA Cup Draws Hold

The draws for this year’s Federation Cup, Imo State will hold on Tuesday, 17th March, 2026.

According to a statement from the media department, the event holds at the FA Office, Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri at 10am.

Participating teams are expected to be present for the draws where they are expected to be briefed on other issues for the good of the competition.

Imo State FA Chairman, Barr Ifeanyi Dike has assured participating teams of good conduct adding that the football body is doing great to ensure level playing grounds.

About 32 teams registered for the 2026 edition of the Imo FA Cup with two female teams involved.

Signed:

Imo FA Media