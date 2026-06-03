Court Awards ₦40 Million Damages to Macdonald Ebere in Defamation Suit Against Nonso Nkwa
The Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri has awarded ₦40 million damages to Hon. Macdonald Ebere in a defamation suit against Chinonso Uba, popularly known as Nonso Nkwa.
Delivering judgment on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Justice K. K. Ojiakor held in favour of the claimant and ordered the defendant to pay ₦40 million as damages for the defamatory publications made against Hon. Ebere.
The court also directed Chinonso Uba to tender an unreserved apology to Hon. Ebere across all his social media platforms, national newspapers, local tabloids and other relevant media channels.
The judgment is widely seen as a significant affirmation of the legal protection accorded to individual reputation and a warning against the dissemination of false and malicious information capable of damaging a person’s character.
Legal observers noted that the ruling underscores the principle that reputation remains a valuable asset deserving of protection under the law, while defamatory statements attract serious legal consequences.
The verdict has been welcomed by supporters of Hon. Ebere, who described the judgment as a vindication of his integrity and a victory for truth and justice.
With the ruling, the court has reinforced the need for responsible communication, particularly in the digital age where information can spread rapidly across multiple platforms.
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