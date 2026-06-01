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Imo APC Panics Over Reports of Implosion

…Invites All Aspirants, Stakeholders To Meeting

The reported cases of looming resignations from the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has started causing intensive fear in the minds of the party leadership, Trumpeta can reveal.

Trumpeta had in the last edition reported misgivings in the ruling in Imo State after the primaries. Discordant tunes have been trailing the mode applied for the conducted primaries with many of the aspirants raising eyebrows over the emergence of some candidates.

The social media and conventional newspapers had been awash with complaints of losers for a greater part of last week with many of them showing interest in dumping the party.

The disaffection ruining party cohesion in Imo APC got more attention, according to Trumpeta findings when the spokesperson of the party in Imo, Jones Onwuasoanya tactically reacted to the matter. In a press statement to confirm conflict of interest in Imo APC, the party publicity secretary described it as “isolated grievances” which his statement described as “normal” claiming that the “party’s strength is undiminished”

To confirm the whirlwind about to rock the party, the statement acknowledged about the isolated cases where aspirants expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of some of the primary election results.

Further justification that fear has gripped the leadership was the slated meeting of stakeholders of the party with the governor.

Apparently disturbed by the brewing troubles arising from the post primaries of the party, the governor called for a meeting involving the Deputy Governor, Speaker of the House, present and past National and State Assembly lawmakers of APC with critical stakeholders.

Among those invited were all federal and state appointees including all aspirants of the party.

Trumpeta learnt that the inclusion of former aspirants who lost out is an indication that the party leader in the state and governor, Uzodimma may have also been afflicted with the fear alongside the leadership.

Sources within the party fold informed this newspaper that the lamentations trailing the conduct of the party primaries are sinister moves that would break the party’s unity, hence the governor had to step in.

It was further revealed that the invitation of the aspirants who lost out is another tactical manoeuvre to calm frayed nerves.

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