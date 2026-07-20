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Imo Based Journalists Elect Kelechi Ugo Chairman, Pledges Unity.

The Association of Imo Based Journalists (AIBJ) has elected a new executive committee led by Comrade Kelechi Ugo as Chairman, with a commitment to strengthening professionalism, promoting members’ welfare, and fostering unity within the association.

The new leadership emerged during the association’s election held on Saturday 18th July,2026 at City Chef Restaurant, Owerri, where members voted through a simple majority system under the supervision of the Electoral Committee.

In his inaugural address, Comrade Ugo assured members that the new executive would be guided by accountability, prudence, sincerity, diligence, steadfastness and tolerance in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He pledged that the administration would work closely with members and relevant stakeholders to advance the ideals of journalism while protecting the rights, welfare and interests of law-abiding members.

According to him, the executive is determined to promote truthful, fair and balanced journalism, improve the social and economic well-being of members, and strengthen the Association as a credible professional body.

The AIBJ Chairman also emphasized that the association remains united, dismissing any suggestion of division within its ranks.

He appealed to members who may feel dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to embrace reconciliation and work collectively toward achieving the Association’s objectives.

“Our administration will operate an open-door policy and ensure that every member has a sense of belonging. Together, we can build a stronger and more respected Association of Imo Based Journalists,” he said.

The newly elected executive commended the Electoral Committee for conducting what it described as a peaceful, transparent and credible election.

The committee was praised for demonstrating maturity, patriotism and fairness throughout the electoral process.

The leadership equally appreciated members of the Association for maintaining orderliness, discipline and maturity before, during and after the election.

Comrade Ugo also expressed gratitude to the Imo State Police Command, particularly the Commissioner of Police, as well as the Imo Vigilance Organization, for providing adequate security that ensured a peaceful electoral exercise.

Earlier, members of the Electoral Committee, Val Nduka, Williams Ordunze and Chizoba Anthony Akalugo,explained that the election was conducted through a simple majority voting system and involved only accredited substantive members of the Association.

The Committee subsequently administered the oath of office to the newly elected executives.

In his remarks during the inauguration, veteran journalist and elder statesman, Chief Evarestus Ezihe, urged the new officers to uphold the ethics of the journalism profession and remain law-abiding while carrying out their responsibilities.

He charged the executive to provide purposeful leadership capable of fostering unity, professionalism and sustainable growth within the Association.

Other prominent journalists, including Leonard Nwanekwu, Pastor Nick Chibunna, Ambrose Njoku, Dr. Ikechukwu Ndumele, Okey Alozie, Ambassador Anselem Anokwute and Chioma Nkama, congratulated the new leadership and encouraged it to remain committed to defending the rights, welfare and collective interests of members.

The newly inaugurated executive comprises Comrade Kelechi Ugo as Chairman, Princess Stevenie Ojijiagwo as Vice Chairman, Ikenna Orioha as Secretary, Nkechi Ojukwu as Treasurer, Onyinyechi Jennifer Nwankwo as Financial Secretary, Grace Ofurum as Welfare Officer, and Onyebuchi Onwuchekwa as Provost.

The election marks a new chapter for the Association of Imo Based Journalists as members look forward to a leadership expected to deepen unity, enhance professional standards and improve the welfare of journalists across Imo State.

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