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Ideato North Leaders Reject Orluzurumee’s Legislative Assessment, Defend Udeze’s Performance

Leaders of Ideato North Local Government Area have rejected the recent legislative performance assessment released by Orluzurumee, describing it as a politically motivated publication lacking credibility and transparency. The position was made known during a press conference addressed by the APC National Ex-Officio, a doctor of measurement and evaluation, Sir (Amb.) Ikechukwu Sunday Umeh, Ph.D., on behalf of the leaders, who urged the public to disregard what they called a misleading and sponsored assessment.

The leadership which has all communities President Generals, other community, religious and political leaders, irrespective of party affiliation challenged Orluzurumee to disclose the criteria used in arriving at its rankings, insisting that any credible legislative assessment must be based on measurable indices such as bills, motions, constituency projects, oversight functions, empowerment programmes and overall impact on the people. They maintained that without a clear methodology, the publication remains an opinion rather than an objective evaluation.

Defending the member representing Ideato North State Constituency, Hon. Okechukwu Ernest Udeze, the leaders said his record of performance is evident across the constituency through solar-powered boreholes, empowerment initiatives, educational support and youth-oriented sports programmes. They described him as a responsive legislator whose achievements are visible and verifiable.

The leaders also condemned what they described as a sustained campaign of misinformation and blackmail against Hon. Udeze, warning that inflammatory political propaganda could create unnecessary tension in the area. They urged political actors to embrace issue-based politics while calling on security agencies to remain vigilant in safeguarding public peace.

Reaffirming their unity, the Ideato North leaders declared that no amount of propaganda or fabricated ratings could diminish Hon. Udeze’s achievements or the confidence the people have in him. They insisted that the true measure of representation lies in tangible projects and positive impact on constituents, not politically sponsored scorecards.

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