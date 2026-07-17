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PRESS RELEASE

IDEATO YOUTH PROGRESSIVE UNION REJECTS CLAIMS BY ORLUZURUMEE YOUTH ASSEMBLY AGAINST HON OKEY UDEZE (OKEY IS OKAY)

The Ideato Youth Progressive Union (IYPU) has taken note of the statement reportedly issued by the Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, describing the Member representing Ideato North State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Okey “Okey Is Okay” Udeze, as the worst-performing member of the Assembly. We categorically reject this claim, as it is baseless, misleading, and completely at variance with the realities on the ground in Ideato North.

As youths of Ideato North who have closely followed and experienced the representation of Hon. Okey Udeze, we can state without hesitation that he has continued to distinguish himself through robust representation, and dedication to the welfare of his constituents. His legislative activities, constituency engagements, and developmental interventions are evident to the people he represents. It is therefore surprising that a group outside our constituency would seek to discredit a representative whose performance is best assessed by those who elected him.

We are compelled to ask the leadership of the Orluzurumee Youth Assembly to make public the criteria, parameters, or performance index they relied upon in arriving at such a conclusion. Public assessments should be based on verifiable facts, measurable achievements, and objective standards—not on speculation, personal opinions, or politically coloured narratives. No organization has the exclusive authority or moral standing to determine who is the best or worst lawmaker in Imo State.

The Ideato Youth Progressive Union views this publication as a biased and unfounded attempt to misrepresent the true position of affairs in Ideato North. We urge members of the public to disregard the statement and continue to judge elected officials based on their track record, accessibility, and commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy.

Our union remains resolute in its support for Hon. Okey “Okey Is Okay” Udeze and will continue to stand with every leader who demonstrates sincerity, accountability, and dedication to the growth and development of Ideato North.

Signed:

Justice Nwankwo

Secretary

Ideato Youth Progre ssive Union (IYPU)

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