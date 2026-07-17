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Imo Journalists Pass Vote of Confidence in Nwanguma-Led NUJ Executive

Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Council, have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Council Chairman, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma, citing his administration’s inclusive, transparent, and innovative style of leadership.

The motion was moved during the Union’s Congress held on Wednesday at the NUJ Press Centre, New Owerri, by Comrade Destiny Akunesi, who commended the Nwanguma-led executive for its commitment to accountability, transparency, and the welfare of members.

Akunesi, noted that the commendation followed a directive from the National Secretariat of the NUJ requiring all state councils to submit accountability reports covering their activities and financial records from 2022 to date.

According to him, information from the NUJ South East Zonal Office confirmed that the Imo State Council had successfully submitted its financial statements, which were duly reviewed and approved.

He said the development demonstrated that the Nwanguma-led administration had passed the accountability test and deserved the confidence and commendation of members.

Seconding the motion, Comrade Chris Ogbonna urged journalists in the state to continue supporting the Union’s leadership to enable it to sustain programmes and initiatives aimed at protecting the integrity, ethics, and professionalism of journalism.

Also speaking, a former Chairman of the NUJ, Imo State Council, Chief Fidel Onyeneke, encouraged the current leadership not to relent in its efforts to reposition the journalism profession and to remain responsive to the needs of members.

The vote of confidence was unanimously adopted by members in the presence of former Chairmen of the Council, including the NUJ South East Zonal Vice President (Zone C), Chief Eze Adiuku, Chief Val Okechukwu, Chief Fidel Onyeneke, Chief Innocent Igwe, Chief Chris Akaraonye, and Mr. Francis Ebonugwo.

Also present at the Congress was the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State Council, Comrade Uche Chigamezu, alongside other prominent stakeholders of the Union.

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