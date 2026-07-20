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Double Shillings Industries Nigeria Expands Vehicle Recycling Biz In Imo, Offers Cash For Scrap And Damaged Automobiles

By Onyekachi Eze

Vehicle owners across Imo State now have a faster and more rewarding option for disposing of damaged, abandoned and obsolete automobiles as Double Shillings Industries Nigeria Limited continues to strengthen its vehicle recycling operations with instant cash payment and free evacuation services.

Information gathererd from the industry at its offices at kilometer 4 Aba road, Naze and Chimamanda motors at 62 Okigwe road, all in Owerri, Imo State, the company has positioned itself as one of the emerging players in the automobile recycling industry by providing a stress-free platform through which owners of unwanted vehicles can convert dormant assets into immediate cash without unnecessary delays.

Management of the company while taking newsmen round the facility explained that its services cover a broad range of automobiles, including accidented cars, non-functional vehicles, burnt vehicles, condemned automobiles, scrap cars, buses, vans, trucks and other utility vehicles, regardless of their age or condition.

According to the company, many vehicle owners often struggle with the challenge of abandoned automobiles occupying valuable spaces around homes, business premises and mechanic workshops. It noted that its recycling programme not only helps owners recover value from such vehicles but also contributes to a cleaner and safer environment.

The company stated that its customer engagement process has been simplified to ensure speed and convenience, buttressing that interested clients are only required to request a valuation, receive a competitive offer, approve the transaction and receive payment immediately after the vehicle is picked up at no extra cost.

“Our objective is to make vehicle disposal simple, transparent and rewarding. We purchase vehicles in virtually every condition and ensure customers receive prompt payment with free towing services where necessary,” the management said.

Also, the following phone numbers can be reached: +2348035853086, +2348067780429, or +2349137781487.

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