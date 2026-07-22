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Imo Specialist Hospital,Umuguma calls on Members of Public to Collect Dead Relatives as Mortuary Undergoes Repair.

Imo State Government has called on members of the public to come and identify and claim the bodies of their loved ones from the Imo General Hospital mortuary due to the ongoing renovation of the facility.

Life is truly humbling. Today, you’re walking the streets, making plans, pursuing your dreams, and believing you have all the time in the world. Tomorrow, your family could be called upon to identify your body in a mortuary.

Let this serve as a reminder to cherish every moment, value the people around you, and never take a single day for granted. Life is precious, and tomorrow is never guaranteed.

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