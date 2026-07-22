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OBI HAS NO MANDATE TO BARGAIN AWAY IGBO PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRATION — RHA

The Imo State Chapter of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) has faulted reports of a purported political agreement committing the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, to a single four-year term in office, insisting that he lacks the mandate to negotiate away the political aspirations of the Igbo people.

The group said the reported arrangement, linked to a political understanding between Obi and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, raises serious questions about equity, fairness and the place of the Southeast in Nigeria’s political equation.

In a statement issued in Owerri and signed by its State Coordinator, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, the RHA maintained that the quest for an Igbo presidency transcends the ambition of any individual politician and should not be subjected to agreements that diminish the constitutional rights and political opportunities available to the Southeast.

According to the group, no politician, regardless of popularity or political stature, possesses the authority to commit Ndigbo to an arrangement that limits the opportunity of an Igbo president to seek a second term in office.

“Peter Obi is entitled to pursue his political ambitions and enter into alliances, but he has no mandate to bargain away the collective political future of Ndigbo. The aspiration for an Igbo presidency did not begin with Peter Obi and will not end with him. It is a collective demand rooted in justice, fairness and equal opportunity within the Nigerian federation,” the statement said.

The RHA argued that every region that has produced a president since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999 enjoyed the constitutional right and political opportunity to seek two terms in office.

The group noted that former President Olusegun Obasanjo served two terms, while former President Muhammadu Buhari also completed two terms. It further recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan exercised his constitutional right to seek re-election without being compelled to surrender that right beforehand.

“Why should the Southeast be asked to accept what no other region has been asked to accept? Why should an Igbo presidency come with conditions that were never imposed on others? Ndigbo are entitled to the same political rights enjoyed by every other geopolitical zone in Nigeria,” the statement added.

The organization described any attempt to reduce an Igbo presidency to a single term before it even begins as discriminatory and inconsistent with the principles of equity and national inclusion.

It further stated that the reported arrangement appeared to place personal political ambition above the long-term interests of the Southeast.

According to the group, the future of an entire region should not be tied to private agreements reached by politicians seeking electoral advantage.

The RHA also expressed concern that a presidency designed from the outset to last only four years could weaken governance by creating an atmosphere of political uncertainty and premature succession battles.

“Political power is not merely about occupying office. Effective leadership requires time to implement policies, strengthen institutions, build national consensus and deliver meaningful development. A presidency programmed to last only four years risks becoming a lame-duck administration from inception,” the group stated.

The organization also questioned the legal and constitutional validity of the reported agreement, arguing that no private political understanding can override the provisions of the Constitution regarding the tenure and re-election rights of a sitting president.

It maintained that any such arrangement remains a personal understanding between politicians and does not represent the collective position of the Igbo people.

The RHA further contended that the reported deal appeared to benefit the political calculations of Senator Kwankwaso and his supporters more than it advanced the long-term interests of the Southeast.

While reaffirming its belief in democratic participation and political alliances, the group urged Nigerians to focus on the broader issue of fairness and equal treatment rather than personalities.

It also called on Ndigbo to remain vigilant and avoid negotiating from a position of weakness in national politics.

“The issue before us is not about one politician. It is about justice. It is about whether Ndigbo should enjoy the same political opportunities that have been available to every other region of the country. What was good for others must be good for the Southeast,” the statement said.

The group maintained that whenever an Igbo person eventually emerges as President of Nigeria, he should enjoy the same constitutional rights and political opportunities available to every president before him, including the right to seek a second term based on performance and the wishes of the electorate.

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