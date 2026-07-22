Spread the love

2028 Imo Guber; Uzodimma’s APC Replacement To Emerge in October

Going by the leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State and Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma verbal revelations, the name of the candidate who will carry the flag of the ruling party will emerge October, 2026.

Trumpeta learnt about this on Wednesday when Uzodimma told Imo Elders and members of the Traditional Rulers Council in Government House, Owerri .

According to the governor during the meeting, who will be the candidate of the party shall be selected in three months in the next three months.

Issue related to who will be the candidate of APC for governorship race has been in the front burner of political discussions following the decision of the governor to call short his tenure and go for Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Uzodimma is the senatorial candidate of Imo West Senatorial District of the APC meaning that should be emerge victorious at the end of election in 2027 and get sworn in by June of same year, he will abdicate the office of the governor to be inaugurated as Senator.

In view of the above, the race for his successor has intensified with the three zones angling to produce the APC candidate.

About The Author