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Shoot Out In Uzodimma’s Omuma Town

… Security Operatives Exchange Gun Shots

…Council Workers, NECO Exam Students Scamper for Safety

But for the intervention of superior security personnel from the various agencies, it would have amounted to a serious disaster in Omuma Town, the home town of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Oru East LGA of Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that a disagreement among security personnel stationed to maintain peace and order in the area, suddenly snowballed to open confrontation that led to gunshots.

According to Trumpeta findings, the gunshots were exchanged among the security personnel over undisclosed issues unconfirmed sources blamed on superiority claims.

It was gathered that guns boomed from the nozzles of rifles of the security operatives sending shivers down the residents of the Omuma community.

Despite being the town of the governor, it houses government establishments including a university and the Oru East LGA headquarters.

According to eye witnesses, fear commenced in the LGA when gunshots started erupting from security personnel.

The booming sounds forced workers of the Oru East council to scamper for safety. Oblivious of what may have caused the uproar, the workers sought refuge in various corners of the council premises while seeking for means to leave the town.

This newspaper further learnt that students of a secondary school in the area also joined the run for safety, especially, those involved in the ongoing NECO as they left the school premises resulting from the fear caused by the gunshots.

Trumpeta was however informed that sanity was later restored when security agencies came in to calm fraying nerves by arresting the personnel involved in the fracas. The affected security personnel were later moved away from the community as Trumpeta was told that investigation has commenced on the matter.

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