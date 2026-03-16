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Uzodimma’s Aides May Not Aspire For 2027 Elections

…No Report of Resignation in line with Electoral Law

If the status quo remains till the end of March 2026, that means, no serving aide of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma may gun for any elective office in the coming general elections.

Reason, none of the serving political office holders is yet to resign from office in line with the Electoral Laws for next year’s general election, according to Trumpeta findings.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had last week directed Government Officials, Political Appointees Seeking 2027 Offices to Resign by March 26, 2026

According to the information available to Trumpeta, INEC has directed all government officials and political appointees who intend to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign from their current positions on or before March 26, 2026.

According to the electoral body, the directive is in line with provisions of the Electoral Act aimed at ensuring fairness, transparency, and a level playing field for all aspirants participating in the electoral process.

INEC explained that public office holders seeking elective positions must vacate their offices ahead of the commencement of party primaries and other pre-election activities.

The commission noted that the move is also intended to prevent the use of government resources and influence to gain undue advantage during the political process.

The commission further urged political parties to strictly comply with the guidelines as they prepare for their primaries ahead of the 2027 elections.

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to conduct credible, free, and fair elections, adding that all stakeholders must adhere to the rules governing the electoral process

In Imo State, Trumpeta monitoring duties showed that no official of government especially, those in the employ of the governor is yet to publicly resign.

All the commissioners, Special Aides and Assistants holding several offices but rumoured to be interested in some elective positions are still in office and yet to quit.

Except they are waiting for the March 26th, 2026 deadline before throwing in the towel, the absence of resignation signal means they will not run for any elective position next election.

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