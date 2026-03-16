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OWERRI NORTH AGOG AS THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN RECEIVES CHIEF CHARLES EMEZI

……….As Awaka Ancient Kingdom Presents Eze Elect!

The people of Awaka Ancient Kingdom have presented Chief Charles Emezi as the Eze Elect of the Autonomous community.

Receiving the Eze Elect and the Community Leaders, the Executive Chairman of Owerri North Local Government, Hon. lucky Abaraonye who was joined by the legislative arm and the management Team of Owerri North Local Government led by the DAGS, Comr. Hippolite Ndukwu, thanked the People of Awaka for coming to Perform the normal ritual in the Process of Ezeship Selection and urged them to go about it without rancour because it is a contest that one person must emerge. He noted that other contestants had earlier visited and another person has also indicated interest to come in the coming weeks. He however assured them that he will ensure that their File gets to the ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as soon as possible.

The delegation was led by a 15-man committee selected across the three villages of Awaka Ancient Kingdom chaired by Mr. Emeka Ariri. They expressed joy over the final victory of Chief Charles Emezi and prayed it brings a lasting peace to the community.

On his Part, the Eze Elect, assured the Community and Members of the Management of the Council that his Reign shall be marked with Peace and Progress in the Community haven spent over 25 years in court, he further assured that he will do his best towards ensuring security of Lives as Properties of the Members of his Community.

The high point of the event was the Raising of the hand of the Eze Elect by the Council Boss, Hon. Lucky Abaraonye as the people rejoiced, sang and dance.

Dist. Comr. Chuks Iwuanyanwu (Info. Officer)

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