Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Historic Moment As Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom Elects, Coronates Eze Elect; HRH Uche Ukah As Duruaku V

In what will be remembered as a defining chapter in the history of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, the good and enterprising people of the community have successfully elected and coronated a new traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Eze Okechukwu Uche Ukah (Duruaku V of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom).

The historic election, which took place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Uzoagba Secondary School, witnessed an overwhelming show of unity and democratic spirit as Chief Sir Okechukwu Uche Ukah secured a landslide victory, polling 98 votes to defeat his rival, Hon. Amadi Patfin Ndubueze, who garnered 13 votes.

Addressing the press shortly after the exercise, Chairman of the Election Committee, Hon. Patrick Akuta, described the process as transparent and reflective of the collective will of the people.

“Except for Umueziogwu Village, which attempted to impose one Tochi Dabrinze, the other six villages stood firm in ensuring that the people’s mandate prevailed. What we witnessed today is true democracy in action,” he stated.

In his first remarks after emerging victorious, HRH Eze Uche Ukah expressed deep gratitude to the people of Uzoagba for the confidence reposed in him, describing his emergence as “a sacred call to service.”

“I am overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by my people. I promise to provide peaceful and conducive leadership that will foster unity among our sons and daughters, as well as strengthen partnerships that will attract development and social amenities to our kingdom,” the monarch pledged.

Demonstrating rare maturity and statesmanship, the runner-up, Hon. Patfin Ndubueze Amadi, accepted the outcome in good faith and assured the new monarch of his support.

“The margin is wide, not what I expected, but it clearly shows that Uzoagba wants him. I will not be a hindrance. Instead, I will support him to bring peace, progress and development to our land,” he affirmed.

Also speaking, the Councillor representing Uzoagba Ward, Hon. Akuba Greg Kelechi, who witnessed the exercise lauded the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise.

“This was a very democratic process. I commend the committee and the entire community for their discipline and good conduct. The Eze-elect is a good man, truly the cap fits him,” he noted.

Similarly, the Traditional Prime Minister (Okenze Oha) of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom, Chief Paulinus Oha, expressed joy over the successful transition following the demise of the former monarch, HRM Eze Akakuru Dabrinze (late).

“Our Ezeship is elective, not hereditary. Today marks a successful continuation of our cherished tradition as we have chosen a worthy successor,” he said.

In a colourful ceremony witnessed by community leaders, elders, youths and well-wishers, HRH Uche Ukah was formally crowned by the Traditional Prime Minister and members of the Eze-in-Council, drawing loud cheers and celebration from the jubilant crowd.

With his emergence and coronation as Duruaku V, expectations are high that the new monarch will usher in an era of peace, unity, accelerated development and renewed cultural pride in the ancient kingdom.

For the people of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom which comprises, Umualumaku, Umunkpee, Nduhubokwe, Umuonyiri, Umuokocha, Obilokwu and Umueziogwu March 14, 2026, will forever stand as a day democracy, tradition and destiny converged to shape a promising future.

About The Author