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Obosima Autonomous Community Holds Town Hall Meeting, Calls for New Leadership.

Obosima Autonomous Community recently held a town hall meeting that brought together sons and daughters of the community, both at home and in the diaspora, to deliberate on leadership, unity, and the overall development of the community.

The meeting was convened by Dr. Kingsley Chinedu Eluma, who explained that it followed concerns expressed by members of the community on the group platform “Sons and Daughters of Obosima Home and Abroad.” According to Dr. Eluma, the platform emerged as a pressure group with good intentions, aiming to ensure that the right decisions are made for the benefit of present and future generations.

Dr. Eluma emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue and unity among community members, noting that progress can only be achieved when everyone works together for the common good of Obosima.

“We are here because we are all members of Obosima who want the peace and progress of our community which is why I am not comfortable with the disruption in Obosima. I am an agent of positive change. The earlier we start looking for Obosima’s progress, the better for all of us,” he said.

He further stated that the purpose of the meeting was to enable members to discuss and reach agreements on issues that would move the community forward and place Obosima in the limelight. He also advised against actions capable of encouraging irregularities in community affairs.

Dr. Eluma highlighted that the community’s aspirations can only be achieved when everyone takes ownership of its affairs and avoids discrimination or segregation of any form.

During the meeting, participants raised several issues and proposed steps to advance the community. A major concern highlighted was the demand for a change in leadership. It was alleged that the previous administration did not perform satisfactorily and that the community had remained largely inactive for about five years due to leadership instability, with due process not being properly followed in some activities.

This situation prompted a stern directive from the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, that all Town Union executives including the Women Leader and Youth Leaders be dissolved.

Information made available to Trumpeta indicated that the previous officers had been appointed rather than elected, and as such, refused to cooperate with the community, instead showing loyalty to Hon. Prince Marcel Amadioha, the Chairman who appointed them. Consequently, any notion of conducting an election under these circumstances was rejected, and Dr. Kingsley Eluma was appointed by concerned sons and daughters to intervene and stabilize the situation.

In addressing these challenges, the Imo State Ministry of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, led by Hon. Ruby Emele, approved the harmonization of the community’s constitution.

The ministry also recommended constituting a committee to review existing documents and ensure that only legitimate persons would contest and be elected into leadership positions. Following this directive, a six-member committee was appointed to work in synergy with Dr. Eluma and his executives to develop a working document for smooth administration.

Participants also expressed concern over the proliferation of multiple platforms within the community, which had contributed to divisions. It was suggested that such platforms be discontinued in favor of a neutral meeting forum where collective decisions could be taken.

Reacting to claims about underperformance by the previous administration,

The Youth President of Obosima, Hon. Nwanedi Dalymor Chibuike, defended his tenure. He stated that his administration had achieved notable accomplishments, including the construction of seven lock-up shops, and insisted that leaders who performed well should continue contributing to the community’s development.

Dr. Smart Achazie, Mr. Iyke Igweka, Chief Christian Odunze, the BOT Chairman of Obosima Autonomous Community amongst others who spoke stressed the importance of following due process while respecting community leaders.

The meeting concluded with a collective call for unity, cooperation, and commitment among all sons and daughters of Obosima as the community seeks to reposition itself for peace, good governance, and sustainable development.

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